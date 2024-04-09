Heeramandi: SLB's Series Is The MOST Expensive Show; Surpasses Bajirao Mastani & Gangubai Kathiawadi's Budget

Heeramandi
Budget:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
much-anticipated
series,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
has
been
grabbing
attention
even
before
its
announcement.
The
8-episode
series
will
be
premiered
exclusively
on
Netflix
on
1st
may
2024!
While
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
the
show,
the
grand
and
lavish
sets
and
the
power-packed
ensemble,
have
been
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
lately.
Heeramandi
Cast
&
Plot
Deets:
Set
in
pre-independent
India
against
a
burgeoning
freedom
movement,
Heeramandi
stars
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Manisha
Koirala,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
as
tawaifs
(courtesans).
The
series
also
boasts
a
dynamic
male
cast
including
Fardeen
Khan,
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
Shekhar
Suman,
and
Adhyayan
Suman
in
significant
roles.
The
series
focuses
on
the
stories
of
love
and
betrayal
in
the
lives
of
the
courtesans
of
Lahore
and
the
life
of
the
red-light
district
in
the
undivided
India.
Heeramandi
Budget:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Series
Is
The
Most
Expensive
OTT
Show
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
getting
bigger
and
better,
in
terms
of
the
grandeur,
with
each
passing
day.
If
reports
are
to
believed,
Bhansali's
Heeramandi
is
touted
to
be
the
most
expensive
Indian
web
series
ever
made
till
date.
According
to
a
report
by
Times
of
India,
the
series
has
been
made
on
a
staggering
budget
of
more
than
Rs
200
CRORES!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Heeramandi's
budget
seems
to
be
way
more
than
other
films
directed
by
Bhansali.
Bhansali's
Bajirao
Mastani
had
a
budget
of
Rs
145
crores,
while
Alia
Bhatt's
Gangubai
Kathiawadi
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
100
crore.
As
per
reports,
SS
Rajamouli's
Baahubali:
The
Begining
had
a
production
budget
of
Rs
185
crores.
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
who
is
known
for
his
lavish
and
larger-than-life
sets
and
complex
storues,
has
reportedly
taken
home
around
Rs
60-65
crores
as
his
salary
for
Heeramandi.