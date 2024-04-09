Heeramandi: SLB's Series Is The MOST Expensive Show; Surpasses Bajirao Mastani & Gangubai Kathiawadi's Budget

Heeramandi Budget: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been grabbing attention even before its announcement. The 8-episode series will be premiered exclusively on Netflix on 1st may 2024! While fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the show, the grand and lavish sets and the power-packed ensemble, have been creating a lot of buzz lately.

Heeramandi Cast & Plot Deets:

Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh as tawaifs (courtesans). The series also boasts a dynamic male cast including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in significant roles.

The series focuses on the stories of love and betrayal in the lives of the courtesans of Lahore and the life of the red-light district in the undivided India.

Heeramandi Budget: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Series Is The Most Expensive OTT Show

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is getting bigger and better, in terms of the grandeur, with each passing day. If reports are to believed, Bhansali's Heeramandi is touted to be the most expensive Indian web series ever made till date. According to a report by Times of India, the series has been made on a staggering budget of more than Rs 200 CRORES! Yes, you read that right!

Heeramandi's budget seems to be way more than other films directed by Bhansali. Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani had a budget of Rs 145 crores, while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. As per reports, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Begining had a production budget of Rs 185 crores.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his lavish and larger-than-life sets and complex storues, has reportedly taken home around Rs 60-65 crores as his salary for Heeramandi.

