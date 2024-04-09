Heeramandi Trailer Release Time: Here’s When The Trailer Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Will Be Out Today

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Trailer Release Time: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most talented and renowned filmmakers in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The ace director is known for making larger than life films and leaving the fans in awe. After the stupendous success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali has been making headlines for his upcoming release Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which has been coming with a stellar cast and is among the most anticipated releases of 2024.

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Sehgal and others in the lead, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama about the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. As the first look and the teaser of Heeramandi has got the fans excited, everyone has been eagerly looking forward to the trailer release of the film.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Trailer Release Time

To note, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer (Heeramandi trailer) will be releasing today. The announcement was made yesterday on social media with a note, "The trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first-ever series- set in the beautiful, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrives- TOMORROW". To note, Heeramandi trailer will be releasing at 4PM today during a grand event.

It is worth a mention that Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be releasing on Netflix on May 1. Talking about his role in the film, Fardeen Khan earlier stated, "Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens". Are you excited to watch Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar trailer today? Let us know in the comment section below.