Heeramandi Trailer Release Time: Here’s When The Trailer Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Will Be Out Today

Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
Trailer
Release
Time:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
is
one
of
the
most
talented
and
renowned
filmmakers
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
ace
director
is
known
for
making
larger
than
life
films
and
leaving
the
fans
in
awe.
After
the
stupendous
success
of
Gangubai
Kathiawadi,
Bhansali
has
been
making
headlines
for
his
upcoming
release
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
which
has
been
coming
with
a
stellar
cast
and
is
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
2024.
Starring
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Richa
Chadha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Fardeen
Khan,
Adhyayan
Suman,
Shekhar
Suman,
Sharmin
Sehgal
and
others
in
the
lead,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
a
period
drama
about
the
lives
of
tawaifs
at
the
red-light
district
of
Heera
Mandi
in
Lahore
during
the
Indian
independence
movement
against
the
British
Raj.
As
the
first
look
and
the
teaser
of
Heeramandi
has
got
the
fans
excited,
everyone
has
been
eagerly
looking
forward
to
the
trailer
release
of
the
film.
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
Trailer
Release
Time
To
note,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
trailer
(Heeramandi
trailer)
will
be
releasing
today.
The
announcement
was
made
yesterday
on
social
media
with
a
note,
"The
trailer
for
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
first-ever
series-
set
in
the
beautiful,
majestic
world
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
arrives-
TOMORROW".
To
note,
Heeramandi
trailer
will
be
releasing
at
4PM
today
during
a
grand
event.
It
is
worth
a
mention
that
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
will
be
releasing
on
Netflix
on
May
1.
Talking
about
his
role
in
the
film,
Fardeen
Khan
earlier
stated,
"Wali
Mohammed
embodies
the
essence
of
a
nawab,
always
standing
by
the
women
of
Heeramandi.
Marking
my
Netflix
debut
with
such
a
character
feels
like
the
perfect
comeback
to
the
screens".
Are
you
excited
to
watch
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
trailer
today?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:58 [IST]