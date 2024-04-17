Yeh Meri Family 3 Fame Rajesh Kumar: I Aim To Provide Free To My Children

Mumbai, 17th April 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the third edition of its fan-favorite family drama series, TVF's Yeh Meri Family. Set in the 90s, the show perfectly captures the essence of Indian families, evoking a feeling of nostalgia and highlighting the significance of familial bonds. The latest season of the franchise is narrated from the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, and it takes audiences back to the spring of 1995, following the Awasthi family as they navigate through the ups and downs of life. Starring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Anngad Raaj, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles, Yeh Meri Family Season 3 is now available to stream only on Amazon miniTV.

Rajesh Kumar, who portrays the role of Sanjay Awasthi, a responsible father to Rishi and Ritika, shared insights into his approach to fatherhood. He said, "My character closely resembles my personal approach with my sons, Ahaan and Vyaan. It primarily revolves around nurturing my children. I always aim to provide freedom to them rather than imposing my desires or failed experiences onto them. I want them to be independent and soar high like free birds. While my parenting style may seem laid-back to some, I am always available to offer guidance and support whenever they require it. The responsible father figure I portray in the series mirrors how I am as a father to Ahaan and Vyaan in real life too."

Yeh Meri Family Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible at the click of a button on Amazon's shopping app, Play Store, and Fire TV!