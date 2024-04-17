Yeh Meri Family 3 Fame Rajesh Kumar: I Aim To Provide Free To My Children

Mumbai,
17th
April
2024:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
recently
released
the
third
edition
of
its
fan-favorite
family
drama
series,
TVF's
Yeh
Meri
Family.
Set
in
the
90s,
the
show
perfectly
captures
the
essence
of
Indian
families,
evoking
a
feeling
of
nostalgia
and
highlighting
the
significance
of
familial
bonds.
The
latest
season
of
the
franchise
is
narrated
from
the
lens
of
11-year-old
Rishi,
and
it
takes
audiences
back
to
the
spring
of
1995,
following
the
Awasthi
family
as
they
navigate
through
the
ups
and
downs
of
life.
Starring
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar,
Anngad
Raaj,
and
Hetal
Gada
in
pivotal
roles,
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
is
now
available
to
stream
only
on
Amazon
miniTV.
Rajesh
Kumar,
who
portrays
the
role
of
Sanjay
Awasthi,
a
responsible
father
to
Rishi
and
Ritika,
shared
insights
into
his
approach
to
fatherhood.
He
said,
"My
character
closely
resembles
my
personal
approach
with
my
sons,
Ahaan
and
Vyaan.
It
primarily
revolves
around
nurturing
my
children.
I
always
aim
to
provide
freedom
to
them
rather
than
imposing
my
desires
or
failed
experiences
onto
them.
I
want
them
to
be
independent
and
soar
high
like
free
birds.
While
my
parenting
style
may
seem
laid-back
to
some,
I
am
always
available
to
offer
guidance
and
support
whenever
they
require
it.
The
responsible
father
figure
I
portray
in
the
series
mirrors
how
I
am
as
a
father
to
Ahaan
and
Vyaan
in
real
life
too."
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
is
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free,
accessible
at
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Play
Store,
and
Fire
