IPL 2024: Yeh Meri Family, Mafia Lover, Campus Beats & Other Feel Good Shows As Interesting As Cricket

As the IPL season captures the nation's attention with its high-octane matches, there's a rich variety of OTT content available for those looking beyond the cricket pitch. From nostalgic journeys back in time to intriguing stories of identity and personal growth, a selection of shows promises to deliver entertainment that rivals the excitement of cricket. Let's dive into these offerings and find your next binge-watch.

Yeh Meri Family: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Set in the nostalgic 90s, "Yeh Meri Family" takes us back to simpler times, evoking memories of landline phones and homemade birthday treats. Created by Sameer Saxena for The Viral Fever, the narrative revolves around 12-year-old Harshu Gupta, with Vishesh Bansal leading a cast that includes Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan, and Prasad Reddy. This series is a heartwarming look at family life, sure to resonate with viewers.

Mafia Lover: A Story of Pretense and Discovery

In "Mafia Lover," Tanisha, hailing from a rich background, convinces Mayank, who is financially strapped, to pose as her boyfriend. Their arrangement takes a turn when Tanisha uncovers Mayank's true identity, leading to unexpected revelations. The series, available on Pocket FM, blends romance and mystery, keeping listeners hooked till the end.

Ghar Waapsi: A Journey Home

"Ghar Waapsi" tells the story of Shekhar, who returns to his hometown Indore after losing his job in Bengaluru. Trying to hide his unemployment from his family, Shekhar's journey is one of self-discovery and reconnecting with his roots. Directed by Ruchir Arun for Dice Media, this series is a touching portrayal of family and personal growth.

Campus Beat: Secrets and Dance

Set in the University of Movement and Dance, "Campus Beat" follows Netra Lokhande who infiltrates the campus under a false identity to uncover the truth behind her father's death. Produced by Deepak Dhar for Banijay Asia, the show features a vibrant cast including Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, offering a mix of drama and dance.

Happy Family, Conditions Apply: Generational Comedy

"Happy Family, Conditions Apply" delves into the lives of the Dholakias, a family spanning four generations, each with their unique quirks and challenges. Directed by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, and starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka, the series is a comedic look at family dynamics in a modern world.

Whether you're in the mood for a nostalgic trip, a romantic mystery, a heartfelt family story, a dance-filled drama, or a generational comedy, these OTT shows and series offer a perfect alternative to the cricket frenzy. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be entertained.