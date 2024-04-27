It's Okay To Not Be Okay Actress Seo Ye Ji Makes Instagram DEBUT; Check Out Her 1st Personal Post & Other Pics

Seo Ye Ji Instagram Debut: Seo Ye-Ji is one of the popular names in the k-drama and k-movie world. The actress was last seen in the 2022 revenge-melodrama, Eve. Seo experienced a substantial rise in her popularity with her mesmerising portrayal in the 2020 globally record-breaking TvN drama, It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Her effortless and sizzling chemistry with Kim Soo-Hyun in the k-drama soon became the talk-of-the-town. As per reports, the actress recently caught everyone's attention she made her debut on Instagram.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay's Seo Ye Ji Makes Instagram Debut

It's Okay To Not To Okay's Seo Ye Ji is now officially on Instagram. The actress launched her personal account on the photo-sharing app. As of now, she has 376k followers on Instagram.

Check Seo Ye Ji's 1st Personal Insta Post & Other Pics

Seo Ye-Ji is all smiles on her first perosnal post on Instagram. The post features the actress side hugging someone who appears to be her stylist as they stroll through the streets.

Check out her first Insta post below:

She also shared two more pics of herself, flaunting her radiant smile and casual avatar. She can be seen wearing a striped shirt paired with a pair of blue denims. Keeping her long and straight hair open, she flaunted her beauty and inner glow.

More About Seo Ye Ji

Back in 2021, Ye-Ji encountered a string of controversies involving her past relationship with actor Kim Jung Hyun and allegations abbout her alleged involvement in school violence. This took a significant impact on her career and public perception.

Meanwhile, there is no official announcement about her upcoming project.