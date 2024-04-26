JioCinema At 29 Plan: Inspector Avinash, Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond- Web Series To Watch At Low Prices

India's
premium
entertainment
plan
is
here
with
JioCinema.
The
platform
has
created
some
of
the
most
thought-provoking
dramas
in
the
past
couple
of
years
and
it
has
certainly
turned
some
heads.
The
freshly
launched
JioCinema
Premium
offers
all
the
nail-biting
Originals
at
Rs.
29/month.
If
you
are
confused
about
what
to
binge
after
buying
the
new
premium
plan,
here
is
the
list
of
all
the
content
you
can
watch
from
the
JioCinema's
vast
library.
Inspector
Avinash
Drawing
from
real-life
events,
the
series
follows
the
journey
of
UP
super-cop
Avinash
Mishra
as
he
battles
crime
in
the
state.
Tasked
with
protecting
the
Chief
Minister
from
the
threat
of
notorious
gangster
Sri
Prakash
Shukla,
Mishra
leads
the
STF
against
the
criminal
underworld.
Alongside
his
team,
Mishra
faces
numerous
challenges
in
their
pursuit
of
justice
and
safety.
Set
in
1997,
the
narrative
showcases
Mishra's
relentless
efforts
to
dismantle
the
weapons
cartel,
portraying
his
struggle
against
various
obstacles.
Starring
Randeep
Hooda,
Urvashi
Rautela,
and
an
ensemble
cast,
the
series
promises
an
intense
and
gripping
portrayal
of
law
enforcement's
fight
against
organized
crime.
Ranneeti
Led
by
an
exceptional
ensemble
cast
featuring
Jimmy
Shergill,
Lara
Dutta,
Ashutosh
Rana,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
and
Prasanna,
this
gripping
storyline
delves
into
modern
warfare,
transcending
physical
borders
into
the
realms
of
social
media,
digital
tactics,
and
covert
political
maneuvers.
Directed
by
Santosh
Singh
and
produced
by
Sunjoy
Waddhwa
and
Comall
Sunjay
W
from
Sphereorigins
Multivision
Private
Limited,
the
series
offers
a
high-octane
fictional
drama
inspired
by
real-life
events
that
captivated
the
nation.
Shot
on
a
grand
scale,
it
sets
new
standards
for
cinematic
excellence
in
the
entertainment
landscape.
Taali
The
web
series
delves
into
the
remarkable
life
of
transgender
activist
Gauri
Sawant,
shedding
light
on
her
bold
transition,
the
poignant
journey
to
motherhood,
and
the
fierce
battle
for
the
inclusion
of
the
third
gender
in
official
records
across
India.
Directed
by
Ravi
Jadhav,
the
series
features
Sushmita
Sen
in
the
lead
role,
portraying
the
resilient
transgender
activist
Shreegauri
Sawant.
Kaalkoot
A
police
officer
navigates
societal
pressure
to
marry
and
challenges
superiors
while
investigating
an
acid
attack
case
with
low
success
rates.
The
series
follows
his
struggle
to
balance
work
and
family
while
pursuing
justice.
Written
by
Arunabh
Kumar
and
Sumit
Saxena,
directed
by
Sumit
Saxena,
and
starring
Vijay
Varma,
Shweta
Tripathi,
Seema
Biswas,
Yashpal
Sharma,
Gopal
Dutt,
and
Suzanna
Mukherjee.
ASUR
2
Following
the
tragic
deaths
of
Riya
and
Lolark
Dubey,
Nihil
Nair,
Naina,
and
Dhananjay
Rajppot
find
themselves
in
a
race
against
time
to
apprehend
Shubh
Joshi.
Their
mission:
to
unearth
Shubh's
dark
past
and
seek
justice
before
he
unleashes
havoc
on
the
public.
Starring
Arshad
Warsi
and
Barun
Sobit,
Asur
2
promises
a
gripping
narrative
filled
with
suspense
and
intrigue.
The
second
season,
produced
by
Bombay
Fables,
Sejal
Shah,
Bhavesh
Mandalia,
and
Gaurav
Shukla,
continued
the
saga.
Prepare
yourself
for
an
exhilarating
journey
through
JioCinema's
captivating
originals,
where
every
twist
and
turn
promises
drama,
suspense,
and
moments
of
laughter.
With
compelling
storylines
and
standout
performances,
these
series
are
sure
to
keep
you
engaged
from
the
very
first
scene
to
the
final
credits.
So,
take
a
seat,
unwind,
and
immerse
yourself
in
the
enchanting
world
of
storytelling
that
awaits
you.