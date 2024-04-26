JioCinema At 29 Plan: Inspector Avinash, Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond- Web Series To Watch At Low Prices

India's premium entertainment plan is here with JioCinema. The platform has created some of the most thought-provoking dramas in the past couple of years and it has certainly turned some heads. The freshly launched JioCinema Premium offers all the nail-biting Originals at Rs. 29/month. If you are confused about what to binge after buying the new premium plan, here is the list of all the content you can watch from the JioCinema's vast library.

Inspector Avinash

Drawing from real-life events, the series follows the journey of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra as he battles crime in the state. Tasked with protecting the Chief Minister from the threat of notorious gangster Sri Prakash Shukla, Mishra leads the STF against the criminal underworld. Alongside his team, Mishra faces numerous challenges in their pursuit of justice and safety. Set in 1997, the narrative showcases Mishra's relentless efforts to dismantle the weapons cartel, portraying his struggle against various obstacles. Starring Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, and an ensemble cast, the series promises an intense and gripping portrayal of law enforcement's fight against organized crime.

Ranneeti

Led by an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, this gripping storyline delves into modern warfare, transcending physical borders into the realms of social media, digital tactics, and covert political maneuvers. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series offers a high-octane fictional drama inspired by real-life events that captivated the nation. Shot on a grand scale, it sets new standards for cinematic excellence in the entertainment landscape.

Taali

The web series delves into the remarkable life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, shedding light on her bold transition, the poignant journey to motherhood, and the fierce battle for the inclusion of the third gender in official records across India. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series features Sushmita Sen in the lead role, portraying the resilient transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Kaalkoot

A police officer navigates societal pressure to marry and challenges superiors while investigating an acid attack case with low success rates. The series follows his struggle to balance work and family while pursuing justice. Written by Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena, directed by Sumit Saxena, and starring Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee.

ASUR 2

Following the tragic deaths of Riya and Lolark Dubey, Nihil Nair, Naina, and Dhananjay Rajppot find themselves in a race against time to apprehend Shubh Joshi. Their mission: to unearth Shubh's dark past and seek justice before he unleashes havoc on the public. Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobit, Asur 2 promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intrigue. The second season, produced by Bombay Fables, Sejal Shah, Bhavesh Mandalia, and Gaurav Shukla, continued the saga.

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating journey through JioCinema's captivating originals, where every twist and turn promises drama, suspense, and moments of laughter. With compelling storylines and standout performances, these series are sure to keep you engaged from the very first scene to the final credits. So, take a seat, unwind, and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of storytelling that awaits you.