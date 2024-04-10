Juhi Parmar On Taking Yeh Meri Family Franchise Ahead: This Season Is Going To Teach...

Yeh
Meri
Family
Update:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
recently
unveiled
the
highly
anticipated
third
season
of
its
renowned
family
drama
-
TVF's
Yeh
Meri
Family.
The
series
perfectly
portrays
family
life
in
90s'
India,
evoking
nostalgia
with
its
charm
and
relatable
characters.
In
the
newest
season
of
the
franchise,
the
viewers
are
taken
back
to
the
Awasthi
family
household,
where
they
witness
them
tackling
the
complexities
of
life
and
navigating
relationships.
What
follows
is
an
emotional
journey
of
self-discovery,
forgiveness,
and
the
enduring
power
of
familial
love.
Starring
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar,
Anngad
Raaj,
and
Hetal
Gada
in
pivotal
roles,
the
third
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
has
been
receiving
a
lot
of
praise
from
audiences
nationwide.
Juhi
Parmar,
who
essays
the
role
of
a
compassionate
yet
strict
mother
'Neerja',
shares
insights
into
the
season's
theme.
She
stated,
"In
this
particular
season,
the
biggest
highlight
is
that
making
mistakes
is
not
only
limited
to
children.
The
idea
is
to
recognize
the
mistake,
accept
it,
and
come
forward
to
apologize
and
try
to
fix
it.
When
you
do
that,
your
family
will
always
support
you,
forgive
you,
and
cocoon
you
with
love.
This
season
is
going
to
teach
lots
of
lessons
with
the
mistakes
the
characters
are
going
to
make
and
how
they
fix
them
and
let
go
of
all
that
to
be
together
as
a
family
in
the
end."
She
also
expressed
the
joy
of
returning
for
another
season
by
sharing,
"When
I
learned
that
we
are
having
another
season
for
Yeh
Meri
Family,
it
was
such
a
wonderful
feeling.
When
we
came
to
Season
2,
the
first
season
was
already
very
successful,
so
it
was
a
big
pressure
for
the
Awasthi
family
to
make
a
place
in
viewer's
hearts.
Then
the
show
did
so
well
and
we
received
so
much
love.
And
when
we
learned
that
they
are
bringing
season
3,
we
were
overjoyed
and
enthusiastic
that
we
are
going
to
take
this
franchise
ahead
and
hopefully
even
better
in
this
season."
The
new
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free,
accessible
with
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Playstore,
and
Fire
TV.
