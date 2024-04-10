Juhi Parmar On Taking Yeh Meri Family Franchise Ahead: This Season Is Going To Teach...

Yeh Meri Family Update: Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service recently unveiled the highly anticipated third season of its renowned family drama - TVF's Yeh Meri Family. The series perfectly portrays family life in 90s' India, evoking nostalgia with its charm and relatable characters. In the newest season of the franchise, the viewers are taken back to the Awasthi family household, where they witness them tackling the complexities of life and navigating relationships. What follows is an emotional journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the enduring power of familial love. Starring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Anngad Raaj, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles, the third season of Yeh Meri Family has been receiving a lot of praise from audiences nationwide.

Juhi Parmar, who essays the role of a compassionate yet strict mother 'Neerja', shares insights into the season's theme. She stated, "In this particular season, the biggest highlight is that making mistakes is not only limited to children. The idea is to recognize the mistake, accept it, and come forward to apologize and try to fix it. When you do that, your family will always support you, forgive you, and cocoon you with love. This season is going to teach lots of lessons with the mistakes the characters are going to make and how they fix them and let go of all that to be together as a family in the end."

She also expressed the joy of returning for another season by sharing, "When I learned that we are having another season for Yeh Meri Family, it was such a wonderful feeling. When we came to Season 2, the first season was already very successful, so it was a big pressure for the Awasthi family to make a place in viewer's hearts. Then the show did so well and we received so much love. And when we learned that they are bringing season 3, we were overjoyed and enthusiastic that we are going to take this franchise ahead and hopefully even better in this season."

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible with the click of a button on Amazon's shopping app, Playstore, and Fire TV.