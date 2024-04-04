Kaam Chalu Hai OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Rajpal Yadav-Gia Manek's Film Premiere On ZEE5?
Rajpal Yadav's latest film, 'Kaam Chalu Hai', is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 19. Inspired by the true story of Manoj Patil, it delves into a father's journey of turning personal tragedy into a national campaign. The film also highlights its selection for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, emphasizing its global impact.
