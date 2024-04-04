Kaam Chalu Hai OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Rajpal Yadav-Gia Manek's Film Premiere On ZEE5?

Rajpal Yadav's latest movie, "Kaam Chalu Hai," is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 19, as confirmed by the production team. This film, penned and helmed by Palaash Muchhal, features Gia Manek and Kurangi Nagraj in key roles. It draws inspiration from the true story of Manoj Patil, a father who turned his personal tragedy into a national campaign. The narrative unfolds with the loss of his daughter due to a mishap caused by potholes, leading to a poignant exploration of his journey.



"Kaam Chalu Hai" has also earned a spot among the movies to be showcased by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This selection highlights the film's significance and potential impact on a global stage.

Director Palaash Muchhal expressed his vision for the film, stating, "Kaam Chalu Hai brings to the fore a critical issue that's often ignored in our society. Through my films, I aim to create a bond with the audience by presenting stories that touch their hearts, and this film accomplishes that goal."

Rajpal Yadav shared insights into the film's narrative, emphasizing its emotional depth and real-life inspiration. He remarked, "This film tells an uplifting yet poignant story of a father's loss and his subsequent fight for change. Having previously worked with Palaash on 'Ardh' in 2022, I was immediately drawn to this project for its meaningful content."

Produced by Baseline Ventures and under the banner of Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films, "Kaam Chalu Hai" promises to be a stirring exploration of grief, activism, and hope. The movie not only aims to entertain but also to inspire and provoke thought about societal issues that affect many.