Kalwa OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: When & Where To Watch Karam Rajpal's Horror Show On Atrangii OTT

Atrangii OTT has recently unveiled its first horror series titled 'Kalwa', stepping into the horror genre under the guidance of Vibhu Agarwal. The series features actors Karam Rajpal and Tanishq Tiwari as the leads, with Shaji Choudhary and Vicky Ahuja playing pivotal roles. 'Kalwa' explores the distressing life of a couple, Ajay and Sanjana, portrayed by Rajpal and Tiwari respectively, who face marital challenges following the tragic loss of their 7-year-old son in an accident and their subsequent infertility issues.



The narrative takes a sinister twist as the couple begins to experience paranormal occurrences, soon realizing they are being haunted by the malevolent spirit of Kalwa, known as a highly dangerous entity in ghost folklore. The series promises to take viewers on a thrilling and spine-chilling journey as Ajay and Sanjana confront the evil spirit of Kalwa.

Karam Rajpal shared his excitement and experiences at the series launch, highlighting the unique challenges of shooting a horror series, especially during the night in forests, which added to the eerie atmosphere of the project. Vibhu Agarwal, Atrangii OTT's founder, expressed his enthusiasm for venturing into the horror genre with 'Kalwa' and acknowledged the success of previous shows 'Ansuni' and 'KINK', teasing upcoming new seasons. Furthermore, Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice President Group at Atrangii, expressed confidence in the series' cast and the anticipation surrounding Atrangii's horror debut.

This marks a significant milestone for Atrangii OTT as they expand their content library, venturing into new genres and promising an engaging horror experience with 'Kalwa'. The series not only aims to captivate the audience with its suspenseful and terrifying storyline but also showcases the talents of its cast and crew, promising to be a notable addition to the world of Indian horror entertainment.