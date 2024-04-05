Kalwa OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: When & Where To Watch Karam Rajpal's Horror Show On Atrangii OTT
Atrangii OTT's 'Kalwa' marks its first horror series, starring Karam Rajpal and Tanishq Tiwari. The show delves into the eerie tale of a couple haunted by a malevolent spirit, blending marital struggles with supernatural elements for a gripping narrative.
Atrangii
OTT
has
recently
unveiled
its
first
horror
series
titled
'Kalwa',
stepping
into
the
horror
genre
under
the
guidance
of
Vibhu
Agarwal.
The
series
features
actors
Karam
Rajpal
and
Tanishq
Tiwari
as
the
leads,
with
Shaji
Choudhary
and
Vicky
Ahuja
playing
pivotal
roles.
'Kalwa'
explores
the
distressing
life
of
a
couple,
Ajay
and
Sanjana,
portrayed
by
Rajpal
and
Tiwari
respectively,
who
face
marital
challenges
following
the
tragic
loss
of
their
7-year-old
son
in
an
accident
and
their
subsequent
infertility
issues.
The
narrative
takes
a
sinister
twist
as
the
couple
begins
to
experience
paranormal
occurrences,
soon
realizing
they
are
being
haunted
by
the
malevolent
spirit
of
Kalwa,
known
as
a
highly
dangerous
entity
in
ghost
folklore.
The
series
promises
to
take
viewers
on
a
thrilling
and
spine-chilling
journey
as
Ajay
and
Sanjana
confront
the
evil
spirit
of
Kalwa.
Karam
Rajpal
shared
his
excitement
and
experiences
at
the
series
launch,
highlighting
the
unique
challenges
of
shooting
a
horror
series,
especially
during
the
night
in
forests,
which
added
to
the
eerie
atmosphere
of
the
project.
Vibhu
Agarwal,
Atrangii
OTT's
founder,
expressed
his
enthusiasm
for
venturing
into
the
horror
genre
with
'Kalwa'
and
acknowledged
the
success
of
previous
shows
'Ansuni'
and
'KINK',
teasing
upcoming
new
seasons.
Furthermore,
Nivedita
Basu,
Senior
Vice
President
Group
at
Atrangii,
expressed
confidence
in
the
series'
cast
and
the
anticipation
surrounding
Atrangii's
horror
debut.
This
marks
a
significant
milestone
for
Atrangii
OTT
as
they
expand
their
content
library,
venturing
into
new
genres
and
promising
an
engaging
horror
experience
with
'Kalwa'.
The
series
not
only
aims
to
captivate
the
audience
with
its
suspenseful
and
terrifying
storyline
but
also
showcases
the
talents
of
its
cast
and
crew,
promising
to
be
a
notable
addition
to
the
world
of
Indian
horror
entertainment.