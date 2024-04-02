Kareena Kapoor's Crew Got You Chuckling? Check Out These Comedy Drama To Tickle Your Funny Bones

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are leaving audiences in stitches with their uproarious performances in Crew, a heist comedy film that's taking the comedy genre by storm. As the trio charms viewers with their comedic chemistry and witty antics, it's clear that laughter truly is the best medicine. If you can't get enough of the humour and camaraderie in Crew, we've curated a list of unmissable comedy dramas to keep the laughs rolling.

From The Morning Show, What The Fafda to Laapataa Ladies, these gems promise a mix of social and situational comedy that's bound to tickle your funny bone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a side-splitting ride through our selection of hilarious comedies that are sure to leave you in stitches!

Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, soon to stream on Netflix, is an unmissable comedy drama that will leave you in stitches. The story unfolds as a newlywed husband mistakenly loses his traditionally-veiled wife on a crowded train, only to bring home another veiled bride by accident. Chaos ensues as both parties remain unaware of the mix-up until they reach their destinations. With a hilarious plot and a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, this film promises to be a rib-tickling ride.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show on Watcho is a comedy drama that deserves a spot on your watchlist! This light-hearted web series promises innovative and fresh content. It features a talented cast including Ali Asgar and Siddharth Sagar. The show offers a unique perspective, focusing on the daily chaos and amusing characters at a gym, with the CCTV camera playing a key role in the story. From a struggling actor gym owner to an affluent couple trying to maintain their class, every character brings a unique personality to the show. With 9 episodes, each lasting 20 minutes, The Morning Show is sure to provide plenty of hilarious and entertaining moments.

What The Fafda

What The Fafda on ShemarooMe is a must-watch comedy drama for its uproarious laughs and relatable characters. With diverse professionals from everyday life, each episode unveils new realms of comic chaos and wild escapades. Featuring an ensemble cast of over 40 talented artists including Pratik Gandhi and Sanjay Goradia, this series promises non-stop fun and laughter. It introduces a fresh format to Gujarati comedy, offering hilarious perspectives on daily encounters that will keep you hooked until the very end.

Hostel Daze Season 4

Hostel Daze Season 4 on Prime Video is a must-watch comedy drama! Directed by Abhinav Anand and featuring a talented cast including Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, and Ahsaas Channa, Season 4 delivers witty humour and genuine emotions. It follows the gang as they navigate their final year in the hostel, grappling with relationships, career struggles, and the bittersweet farewell to carefree college days. With relatable storylines addressing college romances, fears about the future, and more, Hostel Daze Season 4 strikes a perfect balance between laughter and heartfelt moments.

Kathal

Kathal on Netflix is a comedy drama you won't want to miss! Starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, and Vijay Raaz, this captivating tale follows Mahima and her team's pursuit of kidnappers in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Amidst the blend of comedy and suspense, witness their race against time to rescue Amiya from human traffickers. With an intriguing plot and stellar performances, Kathal offers a unique twist on justice and redemption.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan on Zee5 is a comedy drama you can't afford to miss as it promises endless chuckles with its quirky storyline. Featuring a stellar cast led by Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia, this film dives into the hilarious chaos sparked by mistaken identity, propelling the Parekh family into a wild adventure. With a zany plan to rescue a kingdom in peril, the Parekhs must don disguises and navigate absurd situations. Directed by Aatish Kapadia, this film ensures uninterrupted entertainment and serves as the ultimate mood-lifter.

United Kacche

United Kacche streaming on Zee5 is a comedy drama you shouldn't miss! It follows Tejinder Gill, aka Tango, as he ventures from Punjab to London to fulfil his late father's dream, only to find himself living as an illegal immigrant. Starring Sunil Grover, Manu Rishi, Sapna Pabbi, Satish Shah, and more, this series captures Tango's hilarious struggles and dynamic relationships in a foreign land. Directed by Manav Shah, it's a gripping tale of dreams, survival, and desi humour.