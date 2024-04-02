Kareena Kapoor's Crew Got You Chuckling? Check Out These Comedy Drama To Tickle Your Funny Bones

Kareena
Kapoor,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
are
leaving
audiences
in
stitches
with
their
uproarious
performances
in
Crew,
a
heist
comedy
film
that's
taking
the
comedy
genre
by
storm.
As
the
trio
charms
viewers
with
their
comedic
chemistry
and
witty
antics,
it's
clear
that
laughter
truly
is
the
best
medicine.
If
you
can't
get
enough
of
the
humour
and
camaraderie
in
Crew,
we've
curated
a
list
of
unmissable
comedy
dramas
to
keep
the
laughs
rolling.
From
The
Morning
Show,
What
The
Fafda
to
Laapataa
Ladies,
these
gems
promise
a
mix
of
social
and
situational
comedy
that's
bound
to
tickle
your
funny
bone.
So,
grab
your
popcorn
and
get
ready
for
a
side-splitting
ride
through
our
selection
of
hilarious
comedies
that
are
sure
to
leave
you
in
stitches!
Laapataa
Ladies
Laapataa
Ladies,
soon
to
stream
on
Netflix,
is
an
unmissable
comedy
drama
that
will
leave
you
in
stitches.
The
story
unfolds
as
a
newlywed
husband
mistakenly
loses
his
traditionally-veiled
wife
on
a
crowded
train,
only
to
bring
home
another
veiled
bride
by
accident.
Chaos
ensues
as
both
parties
remain
unaware
of
the
mix-up
until
they
reach
their
destinations.
With
a
hilarious
plot
and
a
talented
cast
including
Nitanshi
Goel,
Pratibha
Ranta,
Sparsh
Shrivastava,
Chhaya
Kadam,
and
Ravi
Kishan,
this
film
promises
to
be
a
rib-tickling
ride.
The
Morning
Show
The
Morning
Show
on
Watcho
is
a
comedy
drama
that
deserves
a
spot
on
your
watchlist!
This
light-hearted
web
series
promises
innovative
and
fresh
content.
It
features
a
talented
cast
including
Ali
Asgar
and
Siddharth
Sagar.
The
show
offers
a
unique
perspective,
focusing
on
the
daily
chaos
and
amusing
characters
at
a
gym,
with
the
CCTV
camera
playing
a
key
role
in
the
story.
From
a
struggling
actor
gym
owner
to
an
affluent
couple
trying
to
maintain
their
class,
every
character
brings
a
unique
personality
to
the
show.
With
9
episodes,
each
lasting
20
minutes,
The
Morning
Show
is
sure
to
provide
plenty
of
hilarious
and
entertaining
moments.
What
The
Fafda
What
The
Fafda
on
ShemarooMe
is
a
must-watch
comedy
drama
for
its
uproarious
laughs
and
relatable
characters.
With
diverse
professionals
from
everyday
life,
each
episode
unveils
new
realms
of
comic
chaos
and
wild
escapades.
Featuring
an
ensemble
cast
of
over
40
talented
artists
including
Pratik
Gandhi
and
Sanjay
Goradia,
this
series
promises
non-stop
fun
and
laughter.
It
introduces
a
fresh
format
to
Gujarati
comedy,
offering
hilarious
perspectives
on
daily
encounters
that
will
keep
you
hooked
until
the
very
end.
Hostel
Daze
Season
4
Hostel
Daze
Season
4
on
Prime
Video
is
a
must-watch
comedy
drama!
Directed
by
Abhinav
Anand
and
featuring
a
talented
cast
including
Nikhil
Vijay,
Shubham
Gaur,
and
Ahsaas
Channa,
Season
4
delivers
witty
humour
and
genuine
emotions.
It
follows
the
gang
as
they
navigate
their
final
year
in
the
hostel,
grappling
with
relationships,
career
struggles,
and
the
bittersweet
farewell
to
carefree
college
days.
With
relatable
storylines
addressing
college
romances,
fears
about
the
future,
and
more,
Hostel
Daze
Season
4
strikes
a
perfect
balance
between
laughter
and
heartfelt
moments.
Kathal
Kathal
on
Netflix
is
a
comedy
drama
you
won't
want
to
miss!
Starring
Sanya
Malhotra,
Anant
V
Joshi,
and
Vijay
Raaz,
this
captivating
tale
follows
Mahima
and
her
team's
pursuit
of
kidnappers
in
Chhatarpur,
Madhya
Pradesh.
Amidst
the
blend
of
comedy
and
suspense,
witness
their
race
against
time
to
rescue
Amiya
from
human
traffickers.
With
an
intriguing
plot
and
stellar
performances,
Kathal
offers
a
unique
twist
on
justice
and
redemption.
Khichdi
2:
Mission
Paanthukistan
Khichdi
2:
Mission
Paanthukistan
on
Zee5
is
a
comedy
drama
you
can't
afford
to
miss
as
it
promises
endless
chuckles
with
its
quirky
storyline.
Featuring
a
stellar
cast
led
by
Supriya
Pathak
Kapur,
Rajeev
Mehta,
Anang
Desai,
Vandana
Pathak,
and
Jamnadas
Majethia,
this
film
dives
into
the
hilarious
chaos
sparked
by
mistaken
identity,
propelling
the
Parekh
family
into
a
wild
adventure.
With
a
zany
plan
to
rescue
a
kingdom
in
peril,
the
Parekhs
must
don
disguises
and
navigate
absurd
situations.
Directed
by
Aatish
Kapadia,
this
film
ensures
uninterrupted
entertainment
and
serves
as
the
ultimate
mood-lifter.
United
Kacche
United
Kacche
streaming
on
Zee5
is
a
comedy
drama
you
shouldn't
miss!
It
follows
Tejinder
Gill,
aka
Tango,
as
he
ventures
from
Punjab
to
London
to
fulfil
his
late
father's
dream,
only
to
find
himself
living
as
an
illegal
immigrant.
Starring
Sunil
Grover,
Manu
Rishi,
Sapna
Pabbi,
Satish
Shah,
and
more,
this
series
captures
Tango's
hilarious
struggles
and
dynamic
relationships
in
a
foreign
land.
Directed
by
Manav
Shah,
it's
a
gripping
tale
of
dreams,
survival,
and
desi
humour.