Kota Factory 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Premiere On Netflix?

Kota Factory 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When The Viral Fever created Kota Factory, little did anyone know that the series would emerge as a massive success. It focused on the story of Vaibhav, who moved to Kota from Itarsi to prepare for JEE and secure admission in the Indian Institute of Technology. The series captured the attention of netizens, earning a special place in their hearts.

KOTA FACTORY CAST

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Urvi Singh and Revathi Pillai, the series is set against the backdrop of Kota. The city is a popular educational hub, known for its coaching centres. The first season premiered on TVFPlay and YouTube in 2019, generating a massive response from the audience.

Panchayat 3 OTT Release Date: Will Panchayat Season 3 Release After IPL 2024 On Prime Video?

The series received praise from different corners for the technical aspects, realism, impeccable performances of the actors and real-life setting. After a successful season one, Netflix bought the rights for Kota Factory 2.

KOTA FACTORY 3 STORY, NEW CAST, FIRST LOOK

Earlier this year, Netflix released the first look of Kota Factpry 3, creating anticipation for the series. The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared the video along with a quirky caption.

The post read, "Sharpen your pencils, aur saare formulae yaad karlo- Jeetu Bhaiya and his students are getting ready for their BIGGEST challenge yet (sic)." Jeetu Bhaiya and his gang will be back soon to take the audience on a fun-filled ride. Interestingly, Tillotama Shome has joined the cast of Kota Factory season three.

KOTA FACTORY 3 RELEASE DATE: WHEN WILL SERIES RELEASE ONLINE ON NETFLIX?

Wondering when and where will Kota Factory 3 release? Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season of Kota Factory ever since the second season ended. The web series created ripples with its intriguing episodes, keeping the viewers engaged.

Now, all eyes are on Kota Factory season three as the makers have promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama and emotions. Gossip mills suggested that Kota Factory 3 might release after IPL 2024. However, Netflix has not made an official announcement about the release date of Kota Factory season 3.

If the recent buzz is to be believed, Kota Factory 3 will release in the second half of 2024. The Viral Fever and Netflix have remained tight-lipped about the development.