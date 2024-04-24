Kota Factory 3 OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Jitendra Kumar's Web Series Premiere On Netflix?

Kota
Factory
3
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform:
When
The
Viral
Fever
created
Kota
Factory,
little
did
anyone
know
that
the
series
would
emerge
as
a
massive
success.
It
focused
on
the
story
of
Vaibhav,
who
moved
to
Kota
from
Itarsi
to
prepare
for
JEE
and
secure
admission
in
the
Indian
Institute
of
Technology.
The
series
captured
the
attention
of
netizens,
earning
a
special
place
in
their
hearts.
KOTA
FACTORY
CAST
Starring
Jitendra
Kumar,
Mayur
More,
Ahsaas
Channa,
Ranjan
Raj,
Alam
Khan,
Urvi
Singh
and
Revathi
Pillai,
the
series
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
Kota.
The
city
is
a
popular
educational
hub,
known
for
its
coaching
centres.
The
first
season
premiered
on
TVFPlay
and
YouTube
in
2019,
generating
a
massive
response
from
the
audience.
The
series
received
praise
from
different
corners
for
the
technical
aspects,
realism,
impeccable
performances
of
the
actors
and
real-life
setting.
After
a
successful
season
one,
Netflix
bought
the
rights
for
Kota
Factory
2.
Earlier
this
year,
Netflix
released
the
first
look
of
Kota
Factpry
3,
creating
anticipation
for
the
series.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Netflix
India
shared
the
video
along
with
a
quirky
caption.
The
post
read,
"Sharpen
your
pencils,
aur
saare
formulae
yaad
karlo-
Jeetu
Bhaiya
and
his
students
are
getting
ready
for
their
BIGGEST
challenge
yet
(sic)." Jeetu
Bhaiya
and
his
gang
will
be
back
soon
to
take
the
audience
on
a
fun-filled
ride.
Interestingly,
Tillotama
Shome
has
joined
the
cast
of
Kota
Factory
season
three.
KOTA
FACTORY
3
RELEASE
DATE:
WHEN
WILL
SERIES
RELEASE
ONLINE
ON
NETFLIX?
Wondering
when
and
where
will
Kota
Factory
3
release?
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
third
season
of
Kota
Factory
ever
since
the
second
season
ended.
The
web
series
created
ripples
with
its
intriguing
episodes,
keeping
the
viewers
engaged.
Now,
all
eyes
are
on
Kota
Factory
season
three
as
the
makers
have
promised
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
drama
and
emotions.
Gossip
mills
suggested
that
Kota
Factory
3
might
release
after
IPL
2024.
However,
Netflix
has
not
made
an
official
announcement
about
the
release
date
of
Kota
Factory
season
3.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Kota
Factory
3
will
release
in
the
second
half
of
2024.
The
Viral
Fever
and
Netflix
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development.