Laapataa Ladies To Maharani 3: Here's What To Watch During This Long Weekend

This
week,
it's
all
about
drama!
With
an
exciting
lineup
ranging
from
the
comedic
chaos
of
Laapataa
Ladies
to
the
political
intrigue
of
"Maharani
Season
3," there's
no
shortage
of
captivating
stories
to
dive
into.
And
with
a
three-day
weekend
on
the
horizon,
what
better
way
to
fill
your
days
than
with
even
more
drama?
After
all,
drama
is
one
thing
that
never
seems
to
end
in
life,
so
why
not
embrace
it
wholeheartedly?
Whether
you're
in
the
mood
for
laughter,
tears,
or
suspense,
our
list
has
got
you
covered.
So
sit
back,
relax,
and
get
ready
to
indulge
in
the
endless
drama
that
awaits
you
on
screen
this
week!
Laapataa
Ladies
Laapataa
Ladies
is
a
must-watch
comedy
drama
film
directed
by
Kiran
Rao,
featuring
a
talented
cast
including
Nitanshi
Goel,
Pratibha
Ranta,
Sparsh
Shrivastava,
Chhaya
Kadam,
and
Ravi
Kishan.
The
story
revolves
around
the
hilarious
mix-up
of
two
brides
during
a
train
journey,
leading
to
chaos
and
confusion.
With
a
perfect
blend
of
heartwarming
moments
and
witty
humour,
the
film
sheds
light
on
the
timeless
struggle
against
patriarchy
in
a
rural
setting.
Directed
with
finesse
and
powered
by
stellar
performances,
Laapataa
Ladies
delivers
a
compelling
message
wrapped
in
sarcasm
and
humour.
Don't
miss
out
on
this
cinematic
gem
in
theatres
near
you.
Luck
Shots
Explore
the
intriguing
world
of
"Luck
Shots"
on
Watcho
Exclusives
this
week!
This
original
anthology
series,
produced
by
Viral
Entertainment
Private
Limited,
offers
six
captivating
episodes
that
dive
into
the
mysteries
of
human
existence.
Delve
into
the
balance
between
good
luck
and
bad
luck
as
each
episode
takes
you
on
a
rollercoaster
journey
through
life's
unpredictability.
With
its
masterful
portrayal
of
characters
experiencing
highs,
lows,
jubilation,
and
contemplation,
"Luck
Shots"
serves
as
a
vivid
reminder
of
the
dual
nature
of
destiny.
Featuring
a
stellar
cast
including
Brijendra
Kala,
Kavvin
Dave,
and
others,
this
series
is
a
must-watch
for
anyone
intrigued
by
life's
twists
and
turns.
Kutch
Express
Don't
miss
the
heartwarming
drama
'Kutch
Express'
on
ShemarooMe
this
week!
The
film,
available
in
both
Hindi
and
Gujarati,
follows
Monghi,
a
homemaker
from
Kutch,
whose
perfect
life
is
shattered
by
her
husband's
affair.
Monghi,
along
with
her
strong
mother-in-law,
sets
out
on
an
emotional
journey
to
protect
their
family's
happiness.
This
ultimate
family
entertainer
explores
unique
relationships
and
the
bonds
between
a
mother-in-law,
daughter-in-law,
and
a
son
who
encourages
his
mother
to
live
her
life
to
the
fullest.
With
a
stellar
cast
including
Mansi
Parekh
and
Ratna
Pathak
Shah,
'Kutch
Express'
promises
an
unforgettable
cinematic
experience
about
love,
resilience,
and
empowerment.
Maharani
3
Experience
the
drama
"Maharani
3"
on
SonyLiv
this
week!
Follow
Rani
Bharti,
played
by
the
talented
Huma
Qureshi,
as
she
transforms
from
a
homemaker
to
a
chief
minister,
navigating
the
complexities
of
politics
and
power.
With
captivating
twists
and
a
gripping
storyline,
"Maharani
3"
promises
to
keep
you
engaged
until
the
very
end.
Don't
miss
out
on
witnessing
Rani's
remarkable
rise
to
power
and
the
challenges
she
confronts
along
the
way.
Tune
in
to
SonyLiv
on
March
7.
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
Immerse
yourself
in
the
captivating
courtroom
drama
"Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani"
on
SonyLiv
this
week!
Featuring
Jennifer
Winget
and
Karan
Wahi,
the
series
follows
ambitious
lawyers
striving
for
success.
As
Anushka
and
Virat
navigate
professional
challenges,
intern
Ankita's
hidden
agenda
adds
twists
to
their
lives.
Beyond
typical
legal
shows,
this
series
delves
into
the
complex
ideologies
and
personal
dilemmas
of
its
characters.
With
gripping
plotlines
and
a
touch
of
romance,
"Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani"
promises
an
engaging
viewing
experience.
Maamla
Legal
Hai
"Maamla
Legal
Hai"
is
a
must-watch
drama
this
week!
This
uproarious
courtroom
comedy
set
in
the
quirky
Patparganj
District
Court
promises
a
delightful
mix
of
humour,
heart,
and
legal
shenanigans.
Follow
a
group
of
eccentric
lawyers
as
they
navigate
through
bizarre
cases
and
quirky
clients,
all
portrayed
by
talented
actors
like
Ravi
Kishan,
Nidhi
Bisht,
and
Anant
V
Joshi.
Get
ready
for
a
rollercoaster
ride
of
laughs
and
legal
drama
in
this
fun-filled
world
of
"Maamla
Legal
Hai,"
exclusively
on
Netflix!
Poacher
Dive
into
the
gripping
Malayalam
crime
drama
"Poacher"
on
Prime
Video
this
week!
Created
by
Richie
Mehta,
the
series
follows
forest
officials
as
they
uncover
an
ivory
poaching
ring,
based
on
real-life
incidents
in
Malayattoor
allegedly
involving
Triad
and
Yakuza.
Starring
Nimisha
Sajayan
and
Roshan
Mathew,
"Poacher"
delves
into
the
complexities
of
the
illegal
ivory
trade
and
elephant
poaching
in
Kerala
forests.
Beyond
the
crime
plot,
the
series
addresses
issues
of
apathy
and
power
dynamics,
sparking
important
conversations
about
conservation
and
justice.
With
meticulous
crafting,
"Poacher"
transcends
a
mere
procedural,
delivering
a
compelling
narrative
that
will
leave
you
on
the
edge
of
your
seat.