Laapataa Ladies To Maharani 3: Here's What To Watch During This Long Weekend

This week, it's all about drama! With an exciting lineup ranging from the comedic chaos of Laapataa Ladies to the political intrigue of "Maharani Season 3," there's no shortage of captivating stories to dive into. And with a three-day weekend on the horizon, what better way to fill your days than with even more drama? After all, drama is one thing that never seems to end in life, so why not embrace it wholeheartedly? Whether you're in the mood for laughter, tears, or suspense, our list has got you covered. So sit back, relax, and get ready to indulge in the endless drama that awaits you on screen this week!

Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a must-watch comedy drama film directed by Kiran Rao, featuring a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The story revolves around the hilarious mix-up of two brides during a train journey, leading to chaos and confusion. With a perfect blend of heartwarming moments and witty humour, the film sheds light on the timeless struggle against patriarchy in a rural setting. Directed with finesse and powered by stellar performances, Laapataa Ladies delivers a compelling message wrapped in sarcasm and humour. Don't miss out on this cinematic gem in theatres near you.

Luck Shots

Explore the intriguing world of "Luck Shots" on Watcho Exclusives this week! This original anthology series, produced by Viral Entertainment Private Limited, offers six captivating episodes that dive into the mysteries of human existence. Delve into the balance between good luck and bad luck as each episode takes you on a rollercoaster journey through life's unpredictability. With its masterful portrayal of characters experiencing highs, lows, jubilation, and contemplation, "Luck Shots" serves as a vivid reminder of the dual nature of destiny. Featuring a stellar cast including Brijendra Kala, Kavvin Dave, and others, this series is a must-watch for anyone intrigued by life's twists and turns.

Kutch Express

Don't miss the heartwarming drama 'Kutch Express' on ShemarooMe this week! The film, available in both Hindi and Gujarati, follows Monghi, a homemaker from Kutch, whose perfect life is shattered by her husband's affair. Monghi, along with her strong mother-in-law, sets out on an emotional journey to protect their family's happiness. This ultimate family entertainer explores unique relationships and the bonds between a mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, and a son who encourages his mother to live her life to the fullest. With a stellar cast including Mansi Parekh and Ratna Pathak Shah, 'Kutch Express' promises an unforgettable cinematic experience about love, resilience, and empowerment.

Maharani 3

Experience the drama "Maharani 3" on SonyLiv this week! Follow Rani Bharti, played by the talented Huma Qureshi, as she transforms from a homemaker to a chief minister, navigating the complexities of politics and power. With captivating twists and a gripping storyline, "Maharani 3" promises to keep you engaged until the very end. Don't miss out on witnessing Rani's remarkable rise to power and the challenges she confronts along the way. Tune in to SonyLiv on March 7.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

Immerse yourself in the captivating courtroom drama "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" on SonyLiv this week! Featuring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, the series follows ambitious lawyers striving for success. As Anushka and Virat navigate professional challenges, intern Ankita's hidden agenda adds twists to their lives. Beyond typical legal shows, this series delves into the complex ideologies and personal dilemmas of its characters. With gripping plotlines and a touch of romance, "Raisinghani vs Raisinghani" promises an engaging viewing experience.

Maamla Legal Hai

"Maamla Legal Hai" is a must-watch drama this week! This uproarious courtroom comedy set in the quirky Patparganj District Court promises a delightful mix of humour, heart, and legal shenanigans. Follow a group of eccentric lawyers as they navigate through bizarre cases and quirky clients, all portrayed by talented actors like Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant V Joshi. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughs and legal drama in this fun-filled world of "Maamla Legal Hai," exclusively on Netflix!

Poacher

Dive into the gripping Malayalam crime drama "Poacher" on Prime Video this week! Created by Richie Mehta, the series follows forest officials as they uncover an ivory poaching ring, based on real-life incidents in Malayattoor allegedly involving Triad and Yakuza. Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, "Poacher" delves into the complexities of the illegal ivory trade and elephant poaching in Kerala forests. Beyond the crime plot, the series addresses issues of apathy and power dynamics, sparking important conversations about conservation and justice. With meticulous crafting, "Poacher" transcends a mere procedural, delivering a compelling narrative that will leave you on the edge of your seat.