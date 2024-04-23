Lavaste OTT Release Date: Manoj Joshi EXCLUSIVE Interview On ZEE5 Film, Omkar Kapoor

Looking back, how has being a part of Lavaste influenced or shaped your perspective on life?

In my life, I thank God that my upbringing was good. I have been staying with my parents until now, so I know what my duty is towards society. The understanding of this was instilled in me from the beginning, but it has grown a bit more now. So, as an actor, I am conveying this message to people through my acting, which brings me satisfaction.

The film was appreciated at various film festivals. How do you think these film festivals help in promoting the film?

Dr. Aditya Verma produced this film not for any award but for awareness. The film should be in society for abandoned parents or anybody worldwide. For that, your thinking should be deeper and more profound. It met great success at the Lucknow Film Festival, and if it meets at a festival, that's the best thing. Aditya wants to produce other nice movies, so it's good that producers are choosing subjects that are right and address our social problems. I am very happy for him.

What impact do you hope your character's arc will have on viewers, particularly in terms of raising awareness or sparking conversations about the film's themes?

My character is one of the common people in the society; he represents them and takes initiative for the cremation of abandoned dead bodies. It tells people that if one wants to do something, it can definitely be done. The person only has to have the inner willpower to come forward for good work.