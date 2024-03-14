OTT Apps Banned In India: From MoodX To Besharams; Central Govt Bans 18 Apps Containing Vulgar Content - LIST

OTT
Apps
Banned
In
India:
The
Ministry
of
Information
&
Broadcasting,
under
the
central
government,
has
implemented
a
ban
on
18
OTT
platforms,
including
Uncut
Adda,
Dreams
Films,
and
Prime
Play,
due
to
their
hosting
of
'obscene
and
vulgar'
as
well
as
pornographic
content,
despite
repeated
warnings.
Additionally,
19
websites,
10
apps,
and
57
social
media
accounts
associated
with
these
OTT
platforms
have
been
blocked
for
public
access
in
India.
HERE'S
WHY
CENTRAL
GOVT
BANNED
OTT
PLATFORMS
The
ban
on
these
OTT
platforms
is
attributed
to
the
prima
facie
violation
of
Sections
67
and
67A
of
the
Information
Technology
Act,
Section
292
of
the
Indian
Penal
Code
(IPC),
and
Section
4
of
the
Indecent
Representation
of
Women
(Prohibition)
Act,
1986.
Explaining
the
rationale
behind
the
ban,
the
Ministry
of
Information
&
Broadcasting
highlighted,
"A
significant
portion
of
the
content
hosted
on
these
platforms
was
found
to
be
obscene,
vulgar
and
portrayed
women
in
a
demeaning
manner.
It
depicted
nudity
and
sexual
acts
in
various
inappropriate
contexts,
such
as
relationships
between
teachers
and
students,
incestuous
family
relationships,
etc."
The
I&B
Ministry
further
stated,
"The
content
included
sexual
innuendos
and,
in
some
instances,
prolonged
segments
of
pornographic
and
sexually
explicit
scenes
devoid
of
any
thematic
or
societal
relevance."
LIST
OF
OTT
APPS
AND
PLATFORMS
BANNED
BY
CENTRAL
GOVT
Dreams
Films
Prime
Play
Voovi
Chikooflix
Yessma
Fugi
Uncut
Adda
Hot
Shots
VIP
Tri
Flicks
Mojflix
X
Prime
MoodX
Neon
X
VIP
Nuefliks
Besharams
Xtramood
Hunters
Rabbit
Discussing
the
magnitude
of
these
OTT
apps,
the
central
government
stated
that
one
of
these
apps
had
garnered
over
1
crore
downloads,
while
the
other
two
had
accumulated
over
50
lakh
downloads
on
the
Google
Play
Store.
In
contrast,
the
social
media
accounts
associated
with
these
OTT
platforms
had
a
combined
followership
exceeding
32
lakh
users.
Well,
that's
indeed
huge!
Don't
you
agree?
As
per
the
government
release,
the
Ministry
of
Information
and
Broadcasting
has
restricted
access
to
12
Facebook
accounts,
17
Instagram
accounts,
16
X
(formerly
Twitter)
accounts,
and
12
YouTube
accounts.
