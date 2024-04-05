Love Adhura: Karan Kundrra Did Something Very Unique To Promote Show With Erica Fernandes; DEETS

Love
Adhura
Update:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
has
captivated
audiences
with
a
host
of
stellar
multi-genre
shows.
The
Amazon
miniTV
team
has
always
found
new
and
innovative
ways
to
take
the
service
to
its
fans,
by
bringing
their
favourite
artists
closer
to
them.
KARAN
KUNDRRA'S
UNIQUE
STRATEGY
TO
PROMOTE
LOVE
ADHURA
To
promote
its
latest
romantic
thriller
series
'Love
Adhura',
the
service
had
a
unique
idea:
the
lead
actor,
Karan
Kundrra,
surprised
customers
by
becoming
their
Uber
driver
for
a
day
and
dropping
them
off
to
their
destinations.
Karan
drove
an
Uber
Green
-
the
company's
latest
offering
promoting
zero-emission
rides.
Karan
Kundrra
is
a
known
figure
in
the
entertainment
industry
and
is
admired
for
his
witty
charm
and
charisma.
As
part
of
the
initiative,
Karan
was
seen
surprising
riders
and
talking
to
them
about
his
experience
while
shooting
for
Love
Adhura,
and
grooving
to
a
romantic
track
from
the
show,
on-route
to
their
destinations.
The
surprise
encounter
with
him
driving
an
Uber
left
the
passengers
delighted.
Take
a
look
at
the
video
here:
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
LOVE
ADHURA
A
passionate
romance
laced
with
a
nail-biting
thriller,
Love
Adhura
stars
Karan
Kundrra
and
Erica
Fernandes
in
lead
roles
and
has
been
receiving
phenomenal
reviews
from
both
critics
and
fans.
The
quintessential
engagement
of
Karan
donning
the
role
of
an
Uber
driver
joins
the
innovative
Metro
ki
Sawari
campaign
by
the
lead
cast
which
recently
made
headlines
during
the
promotions
of
the
show.
Aruna
Daryanani,
Business
Head,
Amazon
miniTV,
said,
"At
Amazon
miniTV,
our
endeavor
is
always
to
find
opportunities
to
integrate
brands
organically
with
our
content.
Teaming
up
with
Uber
for
the
promotion
of
our
new
romantic
thriller
'Love
Adhura'
reflects
the
same.
Uber
Green
is
working
towards
building
sustainability
in
transportation,
which
our
youthful
audiences
at
Amazon
miniTV
relate
to,
and
is
a
great
example
of
how
both
brands
can
build
a
symbiotic
relationship."
Talking
about
his
experience
of
being
a
part
of
this
unique
association,
Karan
Kundrra
expressed,
"Being
part
of
this
unique
promotional
idea
was
truly
an
exhilarating
experience.
It
was
thrilling
to
surprise
and
interact
with
passengers,
which
gave
me
a
unique
opportunity
to
connect
with
people
in
a
real-world
setting,
outside
of
Television
screens.
The
excitement
and
joy
on
the
faces
of
the
riders
were
priceless,
and
I'm
grateful
for
the
opportunity
to
be
a
part
of
this."
Directed
by
Tanveer
Bookwala
from
Ding
Infinity
and
starring
Karan
Kundrra,
Erica
Fernandes,
Saaquib
Ayubi,
Vivek
Madaan
and
Abhilasha
B
Paul
in
pivotal
roles,
Love
Adhura
is
streaming
exclusively
for
free
on
Amazon
miniTV.
You
can
watch
it
on
the
Amazon
shopping
app,
Fire
TV,
or
download
the
Amazon
miniTV
app
on
Playstore.