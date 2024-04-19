Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch LSD 2 After Theatrical Release?

Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2
OTT
Release
Date:
LSD
2
has
been
making
waves
ever
since
the
project
was
announced.
Remember
the
time
when
Ekta
Kapoor
went
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
select
the
lead
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2?
The
TV
Czarina
finalised
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
as
the
protagonist
of
the
film.
However,
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
later
backed
out
of
the
project.
Last
month,
the
makers
released
a
promotional
poster,
leaving
the
audience
intrigued.
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
ever
since
the
trailer
was
unveiled.
Movie
buffs
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
film
to
witness
Dibaker
Banerjee's
magic
in
LSD
2,
which
is
the
second
installment
of
the
franchise.
The
movie
stars
Paritosh
Tiwari,
Abhinav
Singh,
Bonita
Rajpurohit,
Uorfi
Javed,
Swastika
Mukherjee,
Mouni
Roy
and
Sophie
Choudhry.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
after
the
theatrical
release?
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
have
not
sold
the
digital
rights
of
the
film
to
any
streaming
platform.
While
gossip
mills
suggested
that
the
film
might
premiere
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
or
Netflix
after
releasing
in
the
theatres,
there's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
starring
Rajkummar
Rao
and
Nushrat
Bharucha
is
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+Hotstar.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
the
streaming
platform
will
buy
the
rights
for
the
second
installment
or
not.
Considering
the
standard
practice,
it
is
safe
to
assume
that
LSD
2
might
premiere
on
an
OTT
platform
after
the
eight-week
gap.
Films
like
Animal,
Sam
Bahadur,
Dunki,
Salaar
were
available
for
streaming
after
the
eight-week
theatrical
gap.
While
many
movies
have
released
before
the
said
time
period,
makers
and
OTT
platforms
usually
sign
a
contract
that
allows
the
latter
to
premiere
the
film
on
their
respective
platforms
after
8
weeks.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:49 [IST]