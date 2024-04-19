Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch LSD 2 After Theatrical Release?

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 OTT Release Date: LSD 2 has been making waves ever since the project was announced. Remember the time when Ekta Kapoor went inside the Bigg Boss 16 house to select the lead for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2? The TV Czarina finalised Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the protagonist of the film. However, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress later backed out of the project.

Last month, the makers released a promotional poster, leaving the audience intrigued. Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the trailer was unveiled. Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the film to witness Dibaker Banerjee's magic in LSD 2, which is the second installment of the franchise.

The movie stars Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit, Uorfi Javed, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy and Sophie Choudhry.

Wondering when and where to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha after the theatrical release? If the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers have not sold the digital rights of the film to any streaming platform. While gossip mills suggested that the film might premiere on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix after releasing in the theatres, there's no official confirmation about the same.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It remains to be seen if the streaming platform will buy the rights for the second installment or not.

Considering the standard practice, it is safe to assume that LSD 2 might premiere on an OTT platform after the eight-week gap. Films like Animal, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, Salaar were available for streaming after the eight-week theatrical gap. While many movies have released before the said time period, makers and OTT platforms usually sign a contract that allows the latter to premiere the film on their respective platforms after 8 weeks.