Loved Kareena, Tabu & Kriti’s Crew? Check 5 Films Highlighting Female Friendship Which Will Win Hearts Again

5
Films
Highlighting
Female
Friendship
On
OTT:
Crew,
starring
Kareena
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu,
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
this
week.
The
movie
enjoyed
a
successful
opening,
raking
in
Rs
9.25
crores
at
the
box
office.
With
the
release
of
this
women-centric
crime
comedy,
fans
are
eagerly
scouring
their
preferred
OTT
platforms
for
more
such
outstanding
movies
where
actresses
have
redefined
the
portrayal
of
women
on
screen.
While
women
were
once
considered
mere
symbols
of
beauty,
confined
to
roles
of
shyness
and
relegated
to
supporting
roles,
the
women
in
the
industry
are
gradually
reshaping
these
stereotypes
by
portraying
bold,
fearless
characters
and
taking
on
lead
roles.
Below
we
have
complied
the
Top
5
women-centric
movies
that
created
the
much
needed
buzz
in
Bollywood.
1.
Queen
(Netflix)
If
you
haven't
watched
Queen
yet,
now's
the
time
to
catch
it.
This
Kangana
Ranaut
starrer
offers
a
perfect
blend
of
drama,
comedy,
and
emotions.
Embarking
on
an
exhilarating
journey
of
self-discovery,
Rani
(portrayed
by
Kangana
Ranaut)
decides
to
go
on
her
honeymoon
alone
after
being
abandoned
by
her
fiance
just
before
the
wedding.
The
movie
revolves
around
a
girl
from
a
conservative
family
who
is
pushed
out
of
her
comfort
zone
after
a
devastating
experience,
yet
manages
to
find
joy
in
the
midst
of
it
all.
Directed
by
Vikas
Bahl
and
produced
by
Anurag
Kashyap,
Queen
was
a
box
office
hit.
2.
Veere
Di
Wedding
(Zee5)
Showcasing
the
beauty
of
female
friendship,
Veere
Di
Wedding
features
Kareena
Kapoor,
Sonam
Kapoor,
Swara
Bhasker,
and
Shikha
Talsania
in
leading
roles.
The
story
follows
four
women
on
a
quest
for
true
love,
where
they
realize
that
their
friendship
is
the
most
precious
bond
amidst
life's
trials
and
tribulations.
These
fiercely
independent
women
reunite
for
a
bachelorette
trip,
rediscovering
the
essence
of
their
long-lost
camaraderie.
Veere
Di
Wedding
celebrates
the
essence
of
women's
friendships
and
promises
pure
entertainment.
Watch
this
Shashanka
Ghosh-directed
film
on
Zee5.
3.
Cocktail
(Amazon
Prime
Video)
Starring
Deepika
Padukone
as
Veronica
and
Diana
Penty
as
Meera,
Cocktail
revolves
around
a
love
triangle
where
both
women
fall
for
Saif
Ali
Khan's
character,
Gautam.
While
love
is
central
to
the
story,
the
friendship
between
Meera
and
Veronica
shines
as
a
highlight.
From
enjoying
nights
out
at
the
bar
to
supporting
each
other
through
life's
lows,
the
film
portrays
how
two
women
from
different
backgrounds
can
come
together
and
be
each
other's
pillars
of
support.
Directed
by
Homi
Adajania
and
released
in
2012,
Cocktail
is
produced
under
the
Eros
Entertainment
banner.
4.
Parched
(Amazon
Prime
Videos)
Parched
tells
the
story
of
three
women
who
grapple
with
the
challenges
of
patriarchal
culture
and
ultimately
find
their
own
paths
to
freedom.
The
film
sheds
light
on
the
dark
topic
of
sexual
politics
in
India,
following
the
lives
of
Rani,
a
widow;
Lajjo,
a
woman
unable
to
conceive;
Bijli,
a
prostitute;
and
Gulab,
who
eagerly
awaits
her
husband's
return.
Directed
by
Leena
Yadav,
this
compelling
film
evokes
a
range
of
emotions.
You
can
stream
'Parched'
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
5.
Pink
(Amazon
Prime
Videos)
Shining
a
spotlight
on
sexual
abuse,
Pink
delves
into
the
struggles
of
three
women
as
they
fight
to
prove
their
innocence
in
court.
Directed
by
Aniruddha
Roy
Chowdhury
and
written
by
Shoojit
Sircar,
the
film
stars
Taapsee
Pannu,
Kirti
Kulhari,
and
Andrea
Tariang.
This
legal
thriller
garnered
widespread
acclaim
for
its
bold
and
gripping
storyline,
which
vividly
portrays
how
women
are
often
objectified
in
Indian
society
after
experiencing
sexual
harassment.
You
can
watch
Pink
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:28 [IST]