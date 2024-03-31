Loved Kareena, Tabu & Kriti’s Crew? Check 5 Films Highlighting Female Friendship Which Will Win Hearts Again

Top 5 Films Highlighting Female Friendship On OTT: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, has become the talk of the town this week. The movie enjoyed a successful opening, raking in Rs 9.25 crores at the box office. With the release of this women-centric crime comedy, fans are eagerly scouring their preferred OTT platforms for more such outstanding movies where actresses have redefined the portrayal of women on screen. While women were once considered mere symbols of beauty, confined to roles of shyness and relegated to supporting roles, the women in the industry are gradually reshaping these stereotypes by portraying bold, fearless characters and taking on lead roles.

Below we have complied the Top 5 women-centric movies that created the much needed buzz in Bollywood.

1. Queen

(Netflix)

If you haven't watched Queen yet, now's the time to catch it. This Kangana Ranaut starrer offers a perfect blend of drama, comedy, and emotions. Embarking on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery, Rani (portrayed by Kangana Ranaut) decides to go on her honeymoon alone after being abandoned by her fiance just before the wedding. The movie revolves around a girl from a conservative family who is pushed out of her comfort zone after a devastating experience, yet manages to find joy in the midst of it all. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Queen was a box office hit.

2. Veere Di Wedding

(Zee5)

Showcasing the beauty of female friendship, Veere Di Wedding features Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in leading roles. The story follows four women on a quest for true love, where they realize that their friendship is the most precious bond amidst life's trials and tribulations. These fiercely independent women reunite for a bachelorette trip, rediscovering the essence of their long-lost camaraderie. Veere Di Wedding celebrates the essence of women's friendships and promises pure entertainment. Watch this Shashanka Ghosh-directed film on Zee5.

3. Cocktail

(Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Deepika Padukone as Veronica and Diana Penty as Meera, Cocktail revolves around a love triangle where both women fall for Saif Ali Khan's character, Gautam. While love is central to the story, the friendship between Meera and Veronica shines as a highlight. From enjoying nights out at the bar to supporting each other through life's lows, the film portrays how two women from different backgrounds can come together and be each other's pillars of support. Directed by Homi Adajania and released in 2012, Cocktail is produced under the Eros Entertainment banner.

4. Parched

(Amazon Prime Videos)

Parched tells the story of three women who grapple with the challenges of patriarchal culture and ultimately find their own paths to freedom. The film sheds light on the dark topic of sexual politics in India, following the lives of Rani, a widow; Lajjo, a woman unable to conceive; Bijli, a prostitute; and Gulab, who eagerly awaits her husband's return. Directed by Leena Yadav, this compelling film evokes a range of emotions. You can stream 'Parched' on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Pink

(Amazon Prime Videos)

Shining a spotlight on sexual abuse, Pink delves into the struggles of three women as they fight to prove their innocence in court. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. This legal thriller garnered widespread acclaim for its bold and gripping storyline, which vividly portrays how women are often objectified in Indian society after experiencing sexual harassment. You can watch Pink on Amazon Prime Video.