Lovely Runner Episode 6 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Lovely Runner Episode 6 Release Date Update: With each passing day, K-dramas are grabbing a lot of eyeballs in India. After Queen Of Tears, Lovely Runner is another show which has turned out to be a big success across the globe. Featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the rom-come premiere earlier this month and viewers are already loving it.

So far, only four episodes of Lovely Runner have premiered and everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of the fifth episode. Curious about the release specifics of Lovely Runner Episode 6? No need to worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're a devoted K-drama enthusiast or just looking for a quick rundown of the storyline, cast, and characters, we've gathered all the vital details for you right here.

LOVELY RUNNER STORYLINE AND CAST DETAILS

Lovely Runner, an ongoing tvN drama, seamlessly blends elements of romance, comedy, and time-travel. At its heart, the show is revolves around the love tale of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned K-pop idol, and Im Sol, his devoted fan.

When tragedy strikes and the idol meets an untimely demise, shattering hearts everywhere, his ardent admirer Im Sol mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to their high school days. Her mission: to alter his fate and prevent his premature death.

With just four episodes, this captivating drama has already captivated audiences with its carefully woven storyline, adding layers to its already compelling intrigue. Particularly noteworthy is the remarkable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the progression of their on-screen romance as the story unfolds.

LOVELY RUNNER EPISODE 6 RELEASE DATE, TIME, AND PLATFORM DETAILS

Originally produced by South Korea's tvN network, Lovely Runner is available for streaming in India on the Rakuten Viki platform. The sixth episode is scheduled to premiere today (April 23) at 8:25 PM KST (4:55 PM IST).

The initial two episodes are accessible for free viewing, while the subsequent episodes require a paid subscription. The series follows a release schedule of two episodes per week (Monday and Tuesday), similar to Queen of Tears, another tvN production.

Keep watching this space for more updates!