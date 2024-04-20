Exclusive! Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: Here's When The Shooting Of Ravi Kishan's Show Will Start

Maamla
Legal
Hai
Season
2:
Last
month,
a
series
titled
Maamla
Legal
Hai
started
streaming
on
Netflix.
The
show
starred
Ravi
Kishan,
Naila
Grewal,
Nidhi
Bisht,
Anant
Joshi,
and
Anjum
Batra.
It
received
a
fantastic
response
and
it
is
still
trending
on
the
OTT
platform.
A
couple
of
weeks
ago,
Netflix
announced
that
the
show
will
be
having
a
season
two.
While
announced
the
second
season,
Netflix
had
posted
on
X,
"Hasta
hua
lawyer
sabse
best
dikhta
hai-
isiliye
Patparganj
ke
cuties
laut
rahe
hai!!
Maamla
Legal
Hai
is
returning
for
a
SECOND
SEASON,
coming
soon,
only
on
Netflix!"
Well,
the
OTT
platform
didn't
reveal
when
the
shooting
of
the
season
2
will
start
and
when
it
will
premiere.
But
finally,
Filmibeat
has
come
to
know
when
Maamla
Legal
Hai
season
2
will
start
rolling.
We
recently
interacted
with
actor
Anjum
Batra,
and
when
asked
him
about
the
shooting
update
of
season
2,
the
actor
said,
"We
will
start
shooting
for
season
2
in
Novermber-December,
and
it
will
release
in
2025."
Further
talking
about
his
other
upcoming
projects,
the
actor
revealed,
"I
am
in
talks
for
a
Hindi
film
and
a
Punjabi
film,
and
I
will
be
seen
in
Luv
Ranjan's
Wild
Wild
Punjab,
and
of
course
second
season
of
Maamla
Legal
Hai."
Anjum
Batra
In
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Anjum
is
currently
busy
garnering
praises
for
his
performance
in
Imtiaz
Ali's
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
The
actor
plays
the
role
of
Tikki,
Chamkila's
friend
who
is
a
part
of
his
band.
While
talking
to
us
about
the
response
that
he
has
received
for
the
film,
Anjum
stated,
"In
my
15
year
old
career,
I
haven't
got
such
a
great
response.
Maamla
Legal
Hai
came
last
month,
but
Chamkila
has
done
wonders
for
me.
My
character
Tikki
is
getting
a
lot
of
love,
and
my
followers
have
gone
up
suddenly
and
I
am
getting
a
lot
of
messages.
Also,
I
am
getting
calls
from
people
I
know.
People
with
whom
I
have't
interacted
from
the
past
10
years
are
calling
me.
So,
I
am
observing
people
and
trying
to
absorb
that
surely
something
big
has
happened."