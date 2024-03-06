Maharani 3 OTT Release| Anuja Sathe Aka Kirti Singh Recalls The Time When Crew Teased Her: I Shared Spooky...

With
the
launch
of
Maharani
3
just
around
the
corner,
many
are
curious
about
the
dynamics
of
shooting
a
series
like
Maharani,
where
actors
portray
intense
rivalry
on-screen
while
maintaining
great
camaraderie
off-screen.
Anuja
Sathe,
who
will
be
reprising
her
role
as
Kirti
Singh,
recently
shared
insights
into
the
behind-the-scenes
of
shooting
Sony
LIV's
Maharani.
Anuja
spoke
about
her
initial
experience
shooting
for
the
series,
stating,
"Even
though
I
joined
the
cast
in
the
second
season,
they
never
made
me
feel
like
a
newcomer.
We
all
hit
it
off
right
from
the
start.
Shooting
for
Maharani
3
was
fun;
there
was
never
a
dull
moment
on
set,
especially
when
Huma,
Amit,
Dibyendu
sir,
and
Vineet
sir
were
around."
She
also
recalled
a
fun
instance
where
she
was
teased
by
her
crew
on
the
sets,
saying,
"The
entire
crew,
especially
Huma,
Subhash
sir,
and
Amit
Sial
would
joke
with
me
a
lot.
They
would
be
entertained
with
my
stories.
Every
time
I
shared
some
spooky
experiences
with
them,
they'd
immediately
try
to
scare
me
and
ask
me
if
there
was
anyone
hovering
around
me.
They
have
been
a
great
cast
and
an
amazing
set
of
friends
to
work
with."
Maharani
3
is
produced
by
Naren
Kumar
and
Dimple
Kharbanda,
created
by
Subhash
Kapoor,
and
directed
by
Saurabh
Bhave.
The
gripping
storyline,
penned
by
Subhash
Kapoor
and
Nandan
Singh,
features
an
outstanding
cast
including
Huma
Qureshi,
Amit
Sial,
Vineet
Kumar,
Pramod
Pathak,
Kani
Kusruti,
Anuja
Sathe,
Sushil
Pandey,
Dibyendu
Bhattacharya,
and
Sohum
Shah
in
pivotal
roles.
Maharani
3
streaming
from
7th
March
only
on
Sony
LIV!