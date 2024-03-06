Maharani 3 OTT Release| Anuja Sathe Aka Kirti Singh Recalls The Time When Crew Teased Her: I Shared Spooky...

With the launch of Maharani 3 just around the corner, many are curious about the dynamics of shooting a series like Maharani, where actors portray intense rivalry on-screen while maintaining great camaraderie off-screen. Anuja Sathe, who will be reprising her role as Kirti Singh, recently shared insights into the behind-the-scenes of shooting Sony LIV's Maharani.

Anuja spoke about her initial experience shooting for the series, stating, "Even though I joined the cast in the second season, they never made me feel like a newcomer. We all hit it off right from the start. Shooting for Maharani 3 was fun; there was never a dull moment on set, especially when Huma, Amit, Dibyendu sir, and Vineet sir were around."

She also recalled a fun instance where she was teased by her crew on the sets, saying, "The entire crew, especially Huma, Subhash sir, and Amit Sial would joke with me a lot. They would be entertained with my stories. Every time I shared some spooky experiences with them, they'd immediately try to scare me and ask me if there was anyone hovering around me. They have been a great cast and an amazing set of friends to work with."

Maharani 3 is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave. The gripping storyline, penned by Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh, features an outstanding cast including Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

