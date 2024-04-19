Maidaan OTT Release Date: When Will Ajay Devgn's Film Premiere Online? Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix- Platform Is

Maidaan OTT Release Date, Platform: When Ajay Devgn's Maidaan released on the occasion of Eid 2024, movie buffs expected the film to perform well. However, the sports drama couldn't perform as per expectations at the cinema halls. The movie, which clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, underperformed at the box office.

Wondering when will Maidaan premiere on OTT after its theatrical run? There's no official confirmation about the streaming platform of the film; however, gossip mills suggest that Maidaan might be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, there were rumours that ZEE5 has purchased the digital rights of Maidaan but the rumors got shut down during the release of the sports drama.