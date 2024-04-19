Maidaan OTT Release Date: When Will Ajay Devgn's Film Premiere Online? Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix- Platform Is

Maidaan
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform:
When
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
released
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024,
movie
buffs
expected
the
film
to
perform
well.
However,
the
sports
drama
couldn't
perform
as
per
expectations
at
the
cinema
halls.
The
movie,
which
clashed
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
underperformed
at
the
box
office.
Wondering
when
will
Maidaan
premiere
on
OTT
after
its
theatrical
run?
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
streaming
platform
of
the
film;
however,
gossip
mills
suggest
that
Maidaan
might
be
available
for
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Earlier,
there
were
rumours
that
ZEE5
has
purchased
the
digital
rights
of
Maidaan
but
the
rumors
got
shut
down
during
the
release
of
the
sports
drama.