Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Silence 2 Leaked: After the phenomenal success of 2021 release Silence: You Can Heart which featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil Vaid, Prachi Desai, etc in the lead, the makers have finally come up with the second season of the crime investigative drama. We are talking about Silence 2 which was released on Zee 5 on April 16. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, Silence 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As Silence managed to win millions of hearts, Silence 2 managed to create a massive buzz in the town and the intriguing trailer left the fans wanting for more. To note, Silence 2 features Manoj Bajpaye and his team reprising their respective roles as they go on to solve a series of murders and human trafficking. And while Silence 2 has opened to decent reviews, in a shocking turn of events, the crime investigation drama has fallen prey to piracy. Yes! Silence 2 full movie has been the recent victim of piracy and has been online hours after its OTT release.

Silence 2 full movie leaked online for free download

According to media reports, Silence 2 was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites soon after it premiered on Zee5. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership across the world.

Talking about how his character has grown in Silence 2, Manoj Bajpayee told English Jagran, "In this sequel, ACP Avinash Verma is portrayed as more comfortable with his team. Unlike in the first installment where they were relatively new to each other, now they are familiar with each other's personalities and work methods. This familiarity brings a sense of calmness to the team dynamics. However, despite this calmness, the intensity of the investigation remains just as high".

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy as piracy has turned out to be a menace for the entertainment industry. Earlier big releases like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Madame Web, Dunki, Fighter, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, etc were leaked online within hours of release earlier this year. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.