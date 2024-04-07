Mirzapur 3 Update: Divyenndu Spills Beans On Munna Bhaiya's Return To New Season; Makes A SHOCKING Statement

Mirzapur
Season
3
Updates:
Divyenndu
Sharma,
who
is
currently
basking
in
the
success
of
Madgaon
Express,
has
recently
spilled
some
beans
on
his
return
to
Mirzapur
season
3.
The
actor
is
widely
loved
and
appreciated
for
his
portrayal
of
'Munna
Tripathi'
in
Mirzapur,
one
of
the
most
popular
Indian
web
series.
The
announcement
of
the
third
season
of
the
crime-thriller
series
was
made
during
the
Amazon
Prime
Video
Slate
reveal
last
month.
While
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
new
season,
Divyenndu
makes
a
shocking
statement
on
his
return
that
might
leave
all
Mirzapur
fans
heartbroken.
Divyenndu
Sharma
Spills
Beans
On
Munna
Bhaiya's
Return
To
Mirzapur
Season
3:
During
a
recent
interview,
actor
Divyenndu
Sharma
has
revealed
that
he
won't
be
reprising
his
role
as
Munna
Tripathi
in
Mirzapur
3.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
to
Humans
Of
Bombay,
Divenndu
stated,
"On
Humans
of
Bombay,
I
shall
declare
I
am
not
a
part
of
Mirzapur
Season
3."
Talking
about
his
character,
the
actor
revealed
that
he
was
initially
approached
for
Babloo's
character
(played
by
Vikrant
Massey).
"For
me,
Munna
was
a
really
troubled
soul.
I
knew
that
this
was
a
banger
of
a
script,
and
it
would
be
iconic.
It
would
explode.
But,
funnily
enough,
initially,
I
was
approached
for
Babloo's
character,
but
then
a
couple
of
days
later,
they
realized
I
would
be
a
much
better
fit
for
Munna,"
he
said.
He
further
added
that
his
character
had
started
affecting
him.
He
continued
saying,
"When
I
was
in
character,
it
was
affecting
my
personality
a
lot.
We
shouldn't
over-romanticize
going
too
deep
into
a
character
because
it
is
not
easy."
And
finally,
he
concluded
saying,
"At
times,
it
used
to
get
really
dark
for
me.
I
felt
suffocated.
It's
so
tricky
that
you
don't
even
realize
that
you
are
in
that
zone.
It's
only
when
you
come
out
of
it
you
realize
how
dark
it
was."