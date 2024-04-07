Mirzapur 3 Update: Divyenndu Spills Beans On Munna Bhaiya's Return To New Season; Makes A SHOCKING Statement

Mirzapur Season 3 Updates: Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of Madgaon Express, has recently spilled some beans on his return to Mirzapur season 3. The actor is widely loved and appreciated for his portrayal of 'Munna Tripathi' in Mirzapur, one of the most popular Indian web series. The announcement of the third season of the crime-thriller series was made during the Amazon Prime Video Slate reveal last month. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season, Divyenndu makes a shocking statement on his return that might leave all Mirzapur fans heartbroken.

Divyenndu Sharma Spills Beans On Munna Bhaiya's Return To Mirzapur Season 3:

During a recent interview, actor Divyenndu Sharma has revealed that he won't be reprising his role as Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 3. Yes, you read that right!

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Divenndu stated, "On Humans of Bombay, I shall declare I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3."

Talking about his character, the actor revealed that he was initially approached for Babloo's character (played by Vikrant Massey). "For me, Munna was a really troubled soul. I knew that this was a banger of a script, and it would be iconic. It would explode. But, funnily enough, initially, I was approached for Babloo's character, but then a couple of days later, they realized I would be a much better fit for Munna," he said.

He further added that his character had started affecting him. He continued saying, "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn't over-romanticize going too deep into a character because it is not easy."

And finally, he concluded saying, "At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realize that you are in that zone. It's only when you come out of it you realize how dark it was."

