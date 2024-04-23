Mona Singh Enjoys A Busy Yet Exciting Phase As She Shoots For 3 Projects: It's An Amazing Place To Be In

Since
the
release
of
'Made
In
Heaven
2',
Mona
Singh's
career
has
witnessed
a
meteoric
rise,
with
the
versatile
actress
landing
multiple
projects
simultaneously
and
receiving
widespread
acclaim
for
her
portrayal
of
Bulbul
Johri
in
the
hit
series.
Recently
Mona
expressed
her
excitement
about
the
current
phase
of
her
career,
sharing,
"This
is
a
super
exciting
time
for
me,
shooting
three
projects
all
at
the
same
time.
Something
that
has
not
happened
to
me
before.
After
the
tremendous
success
of
'Made
In
Heaven
2'
and
all
the
love
for
Bulbul
Johri,
it's
just
an
amazing
place
to
be
in
and
to
be
shooting
so
many
projects
together
with
these
different
characters.
I
can't
wait
for
everyone
to
see
what's
in
store
next."
The
success
of
'Made
In
Heaven
2'
and
the
love
for
her
character,
Bulbul
Johri,
have
truly
been
commendable,
propelling
Mona
into
the
spotlight
and
solidifying
her
status
as
one
of
the
most
sought-after
talents
in
the
industry.
Her
portrayal
of
Bulbul
Johri,
a
character
layered
with
depth
and
complexity,
resonated
with
audiences.
Looking
ahead,
Mona
is
set
to
entertain
audiences
once
again
with
her
upcoming
projects.
Among
them
are
'Ma
Kasam',
'Pan
Parda
Zarda',
and
several
other
unannounced
ventures.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 15:47 [IST]