Mona Singh Enjoys A Busy Yet Exciting Phase As She Shoots For 3 Projects: It's An Amazing Place To Be In

Since the release of 'Made In Heaven 2', Mona Singh's career has witnessed a meteoric rise, with the versatile actress landing multiple projects simultaneously and receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Bulbul Johri in the hit series.

Recently Mona expressed her excitement about the current phase of her career, sharing, "This is a super exciting time for me, shooting three projects all at the same time. Something that has not happened to me before. After the tremendous success of 'Made In Heaven 2' and all the love for Bulbul Johri, it's just an amazing place to be in and to be shooting so many projects together with these different characters. I can't wait for everyone to see what's in store next."

The success of 'Made In Heaven 2' and the love for her character, Bulbul Johri, have truly been commendable, propelling Mona into the spotlight and solidifying her status as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. Her portrayal of Bulbul Johri, a character layered with depth and complexity, resonated with audiences.

Looking ahead, Mona is set to entertain audiences once again with her upcoming projects. Among them are 'Ma Kasam', 'Pan Parda Zarda', and several other unannounced ventures.