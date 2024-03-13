Murder Mubarak Release Time: Here’s When Sara, Vijay & Pankaj Starrer Mystery Thriller Will Be Out On OTT

Sara Ali Khan has been on a roll after all her upcoming release Murder Mubarak is creating a lot of buzz in the town. Also starring Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry, it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. In fact, from the teaser, trailer and the poster, Murder Mubarak has left everyone intrigued.

Interestingly, this Homi Adajania directorial happens to be a mystery thriller which is based on Anuja Chauhan's Club You To Death and marks Sara's first collaboration with Pankaj. In fact, she will be seen romancing Vijay Varma in the movie and their sizzling chemistry has been grabbing eyeballs.

Murder Mubarak Release Time

As Murder Mubarak has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, fans have been quite eager for the movie's release. To note, Murder Mubarak will be releasing on March 15 on Netflix. The mystery thriller will be releasing at noon around 1 PM.

Meanwhile, talking about Murder Mubarak, Sara stated, "I think it was a huge huge privilege. I think that you know, it was so amazing to work with homie sir and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself also. I also think that this film came to me an important time in my life when it was very important for me to unlearn".

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Sara will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan which is a historical biographical drama film based on the life of Usha Mehta and will be releasing on March 22 this year on Amazon Prime. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also stars Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, and Benedict Garrett in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a guest appearance