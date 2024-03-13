Murder Mubarak Release Time: Here’s When Sara, Vijay & Pankaj Starrer Mystery Thriller Will Be Out On OTT

Sara
Ali
Khan
has
been
on
a
roll
after
all
her
upcoming
release
Murder
Mubarak
is
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
in
the
town.
Also
starring
Vijay
Varma,
Karisma
Kapoor,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Dimple
Kapadia,
Sanjay
Kapoor,
Tisca
Chopra,
Suhail
Nayyar
and
Tara
Alisha
Berry,
it
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
In
fact,
from
the
teaser,
trailer
and
the
poster,
Murder
Mubarak
has
left
everyone
intrigued.
Interestingly,
this
Homi
Adajania
directorial
happens
to
be
a
mystery
thriller
which
is
based
on
Anuja
Chauhan's
Club
You
To
Death
and
marks
Sara's
first
collaboration
with
Pankaj.
In
fact,
she
will
be
seen
romancing
Vijay
Varma
in
the
movie
and
their
sizzling
chemistry
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs.
Murder
Mubarak
Release
Time
As
Murder
Mubarak
has
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
fans
have
been
quite
eager
for
the
movie's
release.
To
note,
Murder
Mubarak
will
be
releasing
on
March
15
on
Netflix.
The
mystery
thriller
will
be
releasing
at
noon
around
1
PM.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Murder
Mubarak,
Sara
stated,
"I
think
it
was
a
huge
huge
privilege.
I
think
that
you
know,
it
was
so
amazing
to
work
with
homie
sir
and
this
cast
because
I
got
to
discover
so
much
about
myself
also.
I
also
think
that
this
film
came
to
me
an
important
time
in
my
life
when
it
was
very
important
for
me
to
unlearn".
Apart
from
Murder
Mubarak,
Sara
will
also
be
seen
in
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan
which
is
a
historical
biographical
drama
film
based
on
the
life
of
Usha
Mehta
and
will
be
releasing
on
March
22
this
year
on
Amazon
Prime.
Helmed
by
Kannan
Iyer,
the
movie
also
stars
Anand
Tiwari,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Abhay
Verma,
Sparsh
Shrivastav,
Alexx
O'Nell,
and
Benedict
Garrett
in
key
roles
along
with
Emraan
Hashmi
in
a
guest
appearance