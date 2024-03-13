Murder Mubarak OTT Release Date: What Is Aashim Gulati Hiding In Netflix's Murder Mystery Film?

Mumbai,
13th
March,
2024:
'Murder
Mubarak'
is
set
to
hit
Netflix
on
15th
March
2024.
As
excitement
builds
for
the
film,
viewers
are
eager
to
unravel
the
secrets
hidden
in
this
spellbinding
rollercoaster
ride
produced
by
Dinesh
Vijan
of
Maddock
Films
and
directed
by
Homi
Adajania.
With
an
exceptional
ensemble
cast
that
includes
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Vijay
Varma,
Dimple
Kapadia,
Karisma
Kapoor,
Sanjay
Kapoor,
Tisca
Chopra,
and
Suhail
Nayyar,
the
film
promises
to
be
a
treat
for
fans
of
the
genre.
Amidst
the
star-studded
cast
of
'Murder
Mubarak,'
there
is
intrigue
building
around
one
character
-
Aashim
Gulati.
While
the
trailer
offers
a
glimpse
of
him,
his
full
role
is
being
kept
under
wraps,
leaving
viewers
eager
to
unravel
the
secrets
his
character
holds.
Have
the
makers
intentionally
not
exposed
enough
about
his
role?
Is
he
in
any
way
related
to
the
suspects?
These
are
the
questions
shrouding
the
audience's
minds
as
the
air
of
mystery
surrounding
Gulati's
character
adds
to
the
anticipation
and
excitement
of
the
upcoming
film
release.
When
asked
about
this,
the
director,
Homi
Adajania,
seems
tightlipped,
only
revealing
"Well,
let
me
put
it
this
way,
if
it
weren't
for
Aashim's
character
Leo,
there'd
be
many
unhappy
lady
members
at
the
Royal
Delhi
Club
and
quite
possibly
no
Murder
Mubarak."
As
the
saying
goes,
'Some
things
are
best
left
unsaid,'
and
it
appears
that
the
only
way
to
uncover
the
truth
behind
Aashim
Gulati's
character
is
to
watch
'Murder
Mubarak'
on
Netflix
on
March
15th
.
Set
in
the
heart
of
Delhi's
high
society,
'Murder
Mubarak' reveals
a
web
of
deception
among
elite
club
members.
Pankaj
Tripathi
plays
a
relentless
cop,
navigating
lies
and
hidden
agendas
to
expose
their
darkest
secrets.
Amidst
the
captivating
narrative,
Aashim
Gulati's
mysterious
character
leaves
viewers
eager
for
more.
Watch
Netflix's
Entertaining
Whodunit,
'Murder
Mubarak,'
Premiering
Exclusively
on
March
15th!
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 18:45 [IST]