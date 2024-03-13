Murder Mubarak OTT Release Date: What Is Aashim Gulati Hiding In Netflix's Murder Mystery Film?

Mumbai, 13th March, 2024: 'Murder Mubarak' is set to hit Netflix on 15th March 2024. As excitement builds for the film, viewers are eager to unravel the secrets hidden in this spellbinding rollercoaster ride produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Homi Adajania. With an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, the film promises to be a treat for fans of the genre.

Amidst the star-studded cast of 'Murder Mubarak,' there is intrigue building around one character - Aashim Gulati. While the trailer offers a glimpse of him, his full role is being kept under wraps, leaving viewers eager to unravel the secrets his character holds. Have the makers intentionally not exposed enough about his role? Is he in any way related to the suspects? These are the questions shrouding the audience's minds as the air of mystery surrounding Gulati's character adds to the anticipation and excitement of the upcoming film release.

When asked about this, the director, Homi Adajania, seems tightlipped, only revealing "Well, let me put it this way, if it weren't for Aashim's character Leo, there'd be many unhappy lady members at the Royal Delhi Club and quite possibly no Murder Mubarak."

As the saying goes, 'Some things are best left unsaid,' and it appears that the only way to uncover the truth behind Aashim Gulati's character is to watch 'Murder Mubarak' on Netflix on March 15th .

Set in the heart of Delhi's high society, 'Murder Mubarak' reveals a web of deception among elite club members. Pankaj Tripathi plays a relentless cop, navigating lies and hidden agendas to expose their darkest secrets. Amidst the captivating narrative, Aashim Gulati's mysterious character leaves viewers eager for more.

Watch Netflix's Entertaining Whodunit, 'Murder Mubarak,' Premiering Exclusively on March 15th!