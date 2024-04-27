Namacool OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj's Series Teaser OUT

Namacool OTT release date: Amazon miniTV, which is Amazon's free video streaming service, on Saturday (April 27), announced its latest comedy-drama series Namacool with an interesting teaser. The streaming service unveiled the teaser of its much-awaited series, promising to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, comedy and thrill.

NAMACOOL STORY

The upcoming series is poised to enthrall fans as the teaser unfolds the journey of Mayank and Piyush, two best friends who embark on a mission to uncover the true meaning of manhood as they navigate college. Through the course of their journey, the duo comes across friendships, romance and go on a crazy ride, leading their lives into a whirlwind of confusion, chaos, and comedy. What begins as a quest to establish their status as "real men" and win the love of their lives, ends up entangling them in a web of crime and betrayal. This laugh riot promises romance, crime and comedy in equal doses.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Namacool is set in the vibrant city of Lucknow, known for its scenic locations, poetry and romance. The series has been written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav.

NAMACOOL FULL CAST

The action-packed bromedy features Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik and Aadil Khan, in pivotal roles. The 7-episode series sets the stage for a comical adventure that will keep audiences glued to the screen.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said in a statement, "Amazon miniTV always aims to push the envelope when it comes to entertaining audiences across India with its diverse content library. With Namacool, a light-hearted comedy-drama set in the vibrant city of Lucknow, we bring forth the stories of underdogs set against the backdrop of college. We are delighted to collaborate with Reliance Entertainment to bring this quirky story to the audiences and look forward to bring more such exciting stories."

Parul Sharma, Producer Reliance Entertainment, stated in a statement, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV for Namacool. This collaboration is only the beginning of a compelling partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them soon. Namacool promises to be a blockbuster, with components ranging from action and drama to romance and the everlasting bond of friendship. I hope the audience will like it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH NAMACOOL ONLINE? NAMACOOL OTT RELEASE DATE IS

Namacool will be available for streaming for free on Amazon miniTV. Viewers can watch the web series on the Amazon shopping app, Fire TV, Smart TVs. They can download the Amazon miniTV app on Playstore.

The OTT release date of Namacool has not been revealed as of now.