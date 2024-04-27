Namacool OTT Release Date, Platform, Full Cast: Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj's Series Teaser OUT

Namacool
OTT
release
date:
Amazon
miniTV,
which
is
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
on
Saturday
(April
27),
announced
its
latest
comedy-drama
series
Namacool
with
an
interesting
teaser.
The
streaming
service
unveiled
the
teaser
of
its
much-awaited
series,
promising
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
drama,
emotions,
comedy
and
thrill.
NAMACOOL
STORY
The
upcoming
series
is
poised
to
enthrall
fans
as
the
teaser
unfolds
the
journey
of
Mayank
and
Piyush,
two
best
friends
who
embark
on
a
mission
to
uncover
the
true
meaning
of
manhood
as
they
navigate
college.
Through
the
course
of
their
journey,
the
duo
comes
across
friendships,
romance
and
go
on
a
crazy
ride,
leading
their
lives
into
a
whirlwind
of
confusion,
chaos,
and
comedy.
What
begins
as
a
quest
to
establish
their
status
as
"real
men" and
win
the
love
of
their
lives,
ends
up
entangling
them
in
a
web
of
crime
and
betrayal.
This
laugh
riot
promises
romance,
crime
and
comedy
in
equal
doses.
Produced
by
Reliance
Entertainment,
Namacool
is
set
in
the
vibrant
city
of
Lucknow,
known
for
its
scenic
locations,
poetry
and
romance.
The
series
has
been
written
by
Shantanu
Srivastava
and
directed
by
Ritam
Srivastav.
NAMACOOL
FULL
CAST
The
action-packed
bromedy
features
Hina
Khan,
Aaron
Kaul,
Abhinav
Sharma,
Abhishek
Bajaj,
Anushka
Kaushik,
Faisal
Malik
and
Aadil
Khan,
in
pivotal
roles.
The
7-episode
series
sets
the
stage
for
a
comical
adventure
that
will
keep
audiences
glued
to
the
screen.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
said
in
a
statement,
"Amazon
miniTV
always
aims
to
push
the
envelope
when
it
comes
to
entertaining
audiences
across
India
with
its
diverse
content
library.
With
Namacool,
a
light-hearted
comedy-drama
set
in
the
vibrant
city
of
Lucknow,
we
bring
forth
the
stories
of
underdogs
set
against
the
backdrop
of
college.
We
are
delighted
to
collaborate
with
Reliance
Entertainment
to
bring
this
quirky
story
to
the
audiences
and
look
forward
to
bring
more
such
exciting
stories."
Parul
Sharma,
Producer
Reliance
Entertainment,
stated
in
a
statement,
"We
are
delighted
to
partner
with
Amazon
miniTV
for
Namacool.
This
collaboration
is
only
the
beginning
of
a
compelling
partnership,
and
we
look
forward
to
collaborating
with
them
soon.
Namacool
promises
to
be
a
blockbuster,
with
components
ranging
from
action
and
drama
to
romance
and
the
everlasting
bond
of
friendship.
I
hope
the
audience
will
like
it
as
much
as
we
enjoyed
creating
it."
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
NAMACOOL
ONLINE?
NAMACOOL
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
IS
Namacool
will
be
available
for
streaming
for
free
on
Amazon
miniTV.
Viewers
can
watch
the
web
series
on
the
Amazon
shopping
app,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs.
They
can
download
the
Amazon
miniTV
app
on
Playstore.
The
OTT
release
date
of
Namacool
has
not
been
revealed
as
of
now.