Netflix's Bela Bajaria, Kapil Sharma & Gang Celebrate Success Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix's
Chief
Content
Officer,
Bela
Bajaria
is
in
India
all
the
way
from
Los
Angeles
and
she
along
with
Monika
Shergill
-
Vice
President
of
Content,
Tanya
Bami
-
Series
Head
at
Netflix
India
met
with
the
entire
gang
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
including
Kapil
Sharma,
Sunil
Grover,
Rajiv
Thakur
and
Archana
Puran
Singh.
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
is
the
first
Indian
series
to
trend
in
the
Global
Top
10
TV
Non-English
for
4
consecutive
weeks.
Loyal
fans
of
the
show
have
showered
a
lot
of
love
on
the
weekly
show
contributing
to
its
massive
success,
and
this
is
just
the
beginning.
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
has
lots
more
in
store
with
a
first-ever
appearance
of
Aamir
Khan
as
well
an
episode
with
global
music
sensation
-
Ed
Sheeran.
The
party's
just
getting
started,
and
fans
should
expect
nothing
less
than
immense
fun
and
entertainment!