OTT Release Of The Week: From Article 370 to Dune 2, Here Are Top Picks To Enjoy This Weekend

OTT Release Of The Week: Now that it's mid-week, you must be longing for weekend already. And, we all know that everyone's favorite time pass on weekend is to tune in to their favorite OTT platform and watch a new series or movie. This weekend you won't have to search too long to decide what to watch on OTT. We have handpicked a few best releases of the week for you. Keep scrolling to know all the OTT releases this week.

1. Article 370

April 19- JioCinema

Touching the sensitive topic of Kashmir,. Article 370 is all set to make it's OTT debut this week. The movie will be releasing on Friday, April 19 on JioCinema. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Priya Mani in the lead roles with supporting actors like Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Ashwini Koul, and Skand Thakur.

2. Dune: Part 2

April 16- Amazon Prime Videos, Apple TV, Google Play, & Vudu

Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune: Part 2 must be long awaited by the fans. Finally, it's time when the fans will see the movie on OTT. Dune: Part 2 premiered on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Videos, and Vudu on April 16. If you haven't yet watched the Warner Bros' produced Sci-fi drama, then this weekend could be the perfect time for you to watch the movie.

3. Our Living World

April 17- Netflix

Releasing today on April 17, Our Living World is a mini-series that explores the intelligence, interconnection, and resourcefulness of life on Earth. The documentary series is narrated by Cate Blanchett. The narrator will give you insight of how everything is connected through vast web of life.

4. The Tourist Season 2

April 19- Lionsgate Play

Season 2 of much awaited The Tourist will release on OTT in India on Friday, April 19 on Lionsgate Play. To note, the new season already released on Netflix on February 29, 2024 for the US based audience. The storyline of the series revolved around an Irishman who wakes up with amnesia in Austria. He then struggles to find his identity.

5. My Dear Donga

April 19- Aha

My Dear Donga will release on OTT on Friday, April 19 on Aha. The mvoie stars Abhinav Gomatam and Shalini Kondepudi in the lead role. The story revovles around a small-time theif who tries to hide his identity as he lands into a young woman's house.

6. Dream Scenario

April 19- Lionsgate Play

Released in theaters in 2023, Dream Scenario is a black comedy fantasy film helmed by Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is now set to make it's OTT release on Friday, April 19 on Lionsgate Play. The movie features Nicolas Cage, Dylan Gelula and Julianne Nicholson.

7. Siren

Disney+ Hotstar

Releasing on Friday, April 19, Siren revolved around the story of an ambulance driver who becomes a criminal and keep longing to get released from the jail. It takes him 14 long years to get out of the prison. The movie stars Jayam Ravi in the lead role.