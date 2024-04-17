OTT Release Of The Week: From Article 370 to Dune 2, Here Are Top Picks To Enjoy This Weekend

OTT
Release
Of
The
Week:
Now
that
it's
mid-week,
you
must
be
longing
for
weekend
already.
And,
we
all
know
that
everyone's
favorite
time
pass
on
weekend
is
to
tune
in
to
their
favorite
OTT
platform
and
watch
a
new
series
or
movie.
This
weekend
you
won't
have
to
search
too
long
to
decide
what
to
watch
on
OTT.
We
have
handpicked
a
few
best
releases
of
the
week
for
you.
Keep
scrolling
to
know
all
the
OTT
releases
this
week.
1.
Article
370
April
19-
JioCinema
Touching
the
sensitive
topic
of
Kashmir,.
Article
370
is
all
set
to
make
it's
OTT
debut
this
week.
The
movie
will
be
releasing
on
Friday,
April
19
on
JioCinema.
The
movie
stars
Yami
Gautam
and
Priya
Mani
in
the
lead
roles
with
supporting
actors
like
Arun
Govil,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
Ashwini
Koul,
and
Skand
Thakur.
2.
Dune:
Part
2
April
16-
Amazon
Prime
Videos,
Apple
TV,
Google
Play,
&
Vudu
Timothee
Chalamet
starrer
Dune:
Part
2
must
be
long
awaited
by
the
fans.
Finally,
it's
time
when
the
fans
will
see
the
movie
on
OTT.
Dune:
Part
2
premiered
on
Apple
TV,
Google
Play,
Amazon
Prime
Videos,
and
Vudu
on
April
16.
If
you
haven't
yet
watched
the
Warner
Bros'
produced
Sci-fi
drama,
then
this
weekend
could
be
the
perfect
time
for
you
to
watch
the
movie.
3.
Our
Living
World
April
17-
Netflix
Releasing
today
on
April
17,
Our
Living
World
is
a
mini-series
that
explores
the
intelligence,
interconnection,
and
resourcefulness
of
life
on
Earth.
The
documentary
series
is
narrated
by
Cate
Blanchett.
The
narrator
will
give
you
insight
of
how
everything
is
connected
through
vast
web
of
life.
4.
The
Tourist
Season
2
April
19-
Lionsgate
Play
Season
2
of
much
awaited
The
Tourist
will
release
on
OTT
in
India
on
Friday,
April
19
on
Lionsgate
Play.
To
note,
the
new
season
already
released
on
Netflix
on
February
29,
2024
for
the
US
based
audience.
The
storyline
of
the
series
revolved
around
an
Irishman
who
wakes
up
with
amnesia
in
Austria.
He
then
struggles
to
find
his
identity.
5.
My
Dear
Donga
April
19-
Aha
My
Dear
Donga
will
release
on
OTT
on
Friday,
April
19
on
Aha.
The
mvoie
stars
Abhinav
Gomatam
and
Shalini
Kondepudi
in
the
lead
role.
The
story
revovles
around
a
small-time
theif
who
tries
to
hide
his
identity
as
he
lands
into
a
young
woman's
house.
6.
Dream
Scenario
April
19-
Lionsgate
Play
Released
in
theaters
in
2023,
Dream
Scenario
is
a
black
comedy
fantasy
film
helmed
by
Kristoffer
Borgli.
The
movie
is
now
set
to
make
it's
OTT
release
on
Friday,
April
19
on
Lionsgate
Play.
The
movie
features
Nicolas
Cage,
Dylan
Gelula
and
Julianne
Nicholson.
7.
Siren
Disney+
Hotstar
Releasing
on
Friday,
April
19,
Siren
revolved
around
the
story
of
an
ambulance
driver
who
becomes
a
criminal
and
keep
longing
to
get
released
from
the
jail.
It
takes
him
14
long
years
to
get
out
of
the
prison.
The
movie
stars
Jayam
Ravi
in
the
lead
role.