OTT Release This Week: Hanuman To The Haunted Hotel; Watch These BIG Spine-Chilling Hits On OTT This Weekend

OTT
Releases
This
Week:
Confused
what
new
to
watch
this
week?
Don't
you
worry
because
we
have
the
entire
list
ready
for
you.
Whether
it
be
light
comedy
drama
or
intense
thriller,
we
have
curated
a
list
of
upcoming
releases
that
will
keep
you
entertained
this
weekend.
Also,
we
have
summed
up
all
different
OTT
platforms
so
incase
you
don't
have
Netflix's
subscription,
you
can
tune
in
to
Amazon
Prime
shows,
in
case
you
don't
have
that
as
well,
you
can
tune
in
to
Apple
TV
or
Zee
5
or
Jio
Cinema,
whatever
suits
you
the
best.
So
grab
your
popcorn
and
get
ready
to
tune
in
to
your
favorite
OTT
channel
as
we
explore
big
releases
of
this
week.
1.
Ripley
Netflix
Starting
with
something
that
almost
everyone
has
subscription
to
nowadays,
Netflix.
Starring
Andrew
Scott
as
Tom
Ripley
and
Dakota
Fanning
as
Marge
Sherwood,
Ripley
is
all
set
to
release
on
Netflix
on
April
5,
2024
in
India.
The
psychological
thriller,
Ripley,
is
highly
acclaimed
mini-series
that
includes,
suspense,
drama,
murder,
and
mystery.
The
movie
revolves
around
the
story
of
Mr.
Tom
Ripley
who
gets
hired
to
bring
back
a
wealthy
man's
son.
2.
Farrey
Zee
5
If
you
like
Hollywood
series
such
as
Elite
or
Bollywood
drama
such
as
Student
Of
The
Year,
then
Farrey
is
a
perfect
match
for
you.
Originally
reelased
in
theaters
on
November
24,
2023,
the
movie
is
all
set
to
make
it's
OTT
debute
on
Zee
5
on
April
5,
2024.
The
story
spins
around
Niyati,
a
gifted
student
whose
life
turns
upside
down
when
she
gets
lured
by
a
bunch
of
her
rich
friends
and
together
they
land
themselves
into
a
cheating
racket.
3.
Scoop
Netflix
Want
to
experience
the
scandalous
investigation?
Is
yes,
Scoop
is
the
perfect
watch
for
you
this
weekend.
Releasing
on
Netflix
on
April
5,
2024,
Scoop
shows
how
one-hour
of
TV
can
change
everything.
Inspired
by
Prince
Andrew's
"Newsnight"
interview,
Scoop
is
a
British
biographical
drama
that
features
Gillian
Anderson
as
Emily
Maitlis
who
interviews
sex
offender
Jeffrey
Epstein.
4.
Juni
Amazon
Prime
Videos
Is
you're
a
Kannada
movie
fan,
then
this
week
release
Juni
might
be
a
perfect
match
for
you.
Released
on
Amazon
Prime
Videos
on
April
2,
2024,
Juni
is
a
romantic
drama.
The
Hindu
called
it
a
"decent
film" that
is
based
on
dissociative
personality
disorder.
Rishika
Naik
plays
the
role
of
Juni
who
is
controlled
by
two
other
persoanlities,
adventurus
Mansi
and
aggressive
Chaki.
The
story
revolves
around
how
Partha
managed
Juni
and
whether
their
love
story
gets
a
happy
ending.
5.
Sugar
Apple
TV
First
episode
of
mystery
drama
Sugar
will
premiere
on
Apple
TV
on
April
5,
2025
in
USA
and
on
April
6
in
India.
Featuring
Colin
Farrell
and
Amy
Ryan
in
the
lead
role,
the
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
a
private
detective
John
Sugar
who
delves
himself
into
the
investigation
of
his
disappeared
granddaughter.
Amid
his
investigation,
he
discovers
gruesome
family
secrets.
6.
Parasyte
The
Grey
Netflix
Korean
drama
Parasyte:
The
Grey's
Season
1
will
premeire
on
Netflix
on
April
5.
If
you're
found
of
Korean
dramas,
then
you'll
definitely
love
the
horror
sci-fi
series
Parasyte:
The
Grey.
It
revolves
around
a
group
of
humans
who
wage
war
against
unidentified
parasites
after
they
take
over
human
hosts
and
slowly
starts
gaining
power.
7.
Tantra
Aha
Telugu
movie
Tantra
is
all
set
to
drop
on
Aha
on
April
5,
2024.
Rated
8.6/10
by
IMDb,
Tantra
is
a
horror
story
that
revolves
around
a
woman
who
has
powers
of
seeing
spirits.
The
story
brings
in
thrill
as
Ananya
Nagalla's
character
goes
on
quest
to
solve
the
death
mystery
of
her
mother.
8.
Email
Tentkotta
Revolving
around
the
scandal
of
gaming
worls,
Tamil
movie
E-mail
will
be
making
it's
tehatrical
debut
on
Tentkotta
on
April
5,
2024.
The
thriller
flick
features
Ashok
Kumar
and
Ragini
Dwivedi
in
the
lead.
Besides
primarily
releasing
in
Tamil
language,
the
movie
is
also
dubbed
in
Kannada.
HanuMan's
OTT
release
in
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
version
will
happen
on
April
5
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
hindi
version
of
the
movie
released
on
Jio
Cinema
on
March
16.
The
Telugu
version
started
streaming
on
Zeee
5
on
March
18,
now
the
movie
is
all
set
to
make
it's
3rd
digital
release
of
the
movie.
HanuMan
spins
around
a
young
man
named
Hanumanthu
(Teja)
who
struggles
between
his
newfound
superpowers
and
love
life.
10.
Lambsingi
Hotstar
Telugu
flick
Lambsingi
made
her
debut
on
Disney+
Hotstar
for
wider
audience
on
April
2,
2024.
Featuring
BHarath
Raj
and
Divi
Vadthya
in
the
lead
role,
the
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
a
police
officer
who
gets
posted
in
Lambsingi
and
falls
in
love
with
a
beautiful
woman.
The
budding
love
gets
interferred
by
the
naxalite
assassinations
and
then
starts
the
story
of
thrills
and
drama.
11.
Kismat
Amazon
Prime
Videos
Released
on
April
5
on
Amazon
prime
Videos,
Kismat
is
a
Telugu
comedy
drama.
Three
friends
from
a
small
village
comes
to
big
city
with
big
dreams
but
their
life
is
interrupted
as
they
get
involves
in
a
money
heist.
12.
Family
Aaj
Kal
Sony
Liv
Family
Aaj
Kal
aired
on
Sony
Liv
on
April
3,
2024.
The
most
anticipated
drama
series
features
Prakhar
Singh,
Nitesh
Pandey,
and
Apporva
Arora
in
the
lead
role.
Family
Aaj
Kal
highlights
the
story
about
how
parents
tries
to
micro-manage
their
kids' life.
The
open
minded
family
who
had
an
inter-religious
marriage
tries
to
control
their
daughter's
choices
as
she
falls
in
love
with
a
guy
who
is
below
their
societal
sttus.
13.
How
To
Date
Billy
Walsh
Amazon
Prime
Videos
If
you
want
to
watch
something
light
and
grasp
some
rom
com
drama,
then
How
To
Date
Billy
Walsh
is
a
perfect
match
for
you.
Releasing
on
April
5
on
Amazon
Prime
Videos,
How
To
Date
Billy
Walsh
uncovers
the
love
story
of
childhood
friends.
14.
The
Haunted
Hotel
Netflix
The
Indonesian
horror
drama
The
Haunted
Hotel
released
on
Netflix
on
April
3,
2024.
The
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
a
family
who
moves
to
a
haunted
hotel
after
going
bakrupt.
Two
sisters
unravels
the
horror
story
as
they
visit
the
forbidden
floor
on
the
hotel.
Watch
this
movie
at
your
own
risk.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 11:55 [IST]