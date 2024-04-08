OTT Released This Week On Amazon MiniTV: Magnum 578 To Iron Kung Fu Fist, Check List Here

OTT
Releases
This
Week:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
is
all
set
to
embark
on
a
cinematic
journey
like
never
before
with
the
ultimate
dose
of
heart-pounding
entertainment.
The
streaming
service
unveiled
a
riveting
trailer,
announcing
an
electrifying
line-up
of
action-packed
Asian
movies
under
'miniTV
imported'.
The
trailer
featuring
Korean
and
Chinese
films
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
globally
acclaimed
movies,
diving
deep
into
the
world
of
adrenaline-fueled
thrills,
jaw-dropping
action
sequences,
and
thunderous
plots.
With
this
announcement,
the
service
will
unveil
15
titles
every
month
from
April
to
June
including
The
Swindlers,
Bodyguard,
Hitman
Agent
Jun,
and
Golden
Job,
amongst
others.
The
slate
of
releases
will
be
dubbed
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Hindi,
with
their
original
language
available
for
viewers
to
tune
in.
From
gripping
heists
to
amazing
showdowns,
the
thrilling
roster
promises
an
electrifying
adventure
that
keeps
viewers
engaged.
From
the
high-stakes
game
of
cat
and
mouse
of
deception
and
intrigue
in
The
Swindlers
to
the
high-octane
adventure
of
Bodyguard,
where
loyalty
is
tested
and
sacrifices
must
be
made
to
protect
what
matters
most.
The
action-packed
journey
of
Hitman
Agent
Jun
will
dive
into
the
story
of
a
legendary
secret
agent
turned
comic
book
artist
who
confronts
his
past
and
embarks
on
a
mission
of
redemption.
Golden
Job
takes
the
viewers
through
an
epic
heist
that
unfolds
as
a
group
of
former
mercenaries
reunites
for
one
last
mission.
The
releases
will
be
available
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu
alongside
their
original
language,
which
will
resonate
with
audiences
across
all
age
groups.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
shared,
"At
Amazon
miniTV,
we
recognize
the
growing
demand
for
Asian
content
and
are
committed
to
showcasing
the
best
of
what
this
emerging
region
has
to
offer.
Action
movies
have
always
been
a
staple
of
entertainment,
and
we're
thrilled
to
bring
this
exciting
roster
to
our
viewers
through
miniTV
Imported.
With
our
curated
selection
of
Asian
blockbusters,
dubbed
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
in
original
language
as
well,
we
are
sure
to
raise
the
bar
for
adrenaline-packed
entertainment
by
offering
our
audience
an
immersive
cinematic
experience
like
never
before."
"This
marks
an
exciting
milestone
for
us
as
we
expand
our
offerings
to
cater
to
the
diverse
tastes
of
our
audience.
With
electrifying
stunts
and
compelling
storytelling,
these
movies
showcase
the
best
of
Asian
cinema's
action
genre.
We
are
thrilled
to
bring
this
line-up
to
our
audiences
across
India
for
free
and
set
a
new
standard
for
entertainment
on
Amazon
miniTV," shared
Aruna
Daryanani,
Director
and
Business
Head
at
Amazon
miniTV.
The
imported
action-packed
movies
will
stream
in
Original,
Hindi,
Telugu,
and
Tamil,
exclusively
on
'Amazon
miniTV
Imported'
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Prime
Video,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs
and
Play
Store.