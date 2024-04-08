OTT Released This Week On Amazon MiniTV: Magnum 578 To Iron Kung Fu Fist, Check List Here

OTT Releases This Week: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is all set to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with the ultimate dose of heart-pounding entertainment. The streaming service unveiled a riveting trailer, announcing an electrifying line-up of action-packed Asian movies under 'miniTV imported'. The trailer featuring Korean and Chinese films offers a glimpse into the globally acclaimed movies, diving deep into the world of adrenaline-fueled thrills, jaw-dropping action sequences, and thunderous plots. With this announcement, the service will unveil 15 titles every month from April to June including The Swindlers, Bodyguard, Hitman Agent Jun, and Golden Job, amongst others. The slate of releases will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with their original language available for viewers to tune in.

From gripping heists to amazing showdowns, the thrilling roster promises an electrifying adventure that keeps viewers engaged. From the high-stakes game of cat and mouse of deception and intrigue in The Swindlers to the high-octane adventure of Bodyguard, where loyalty is tested and sacrifices must be made to protect what matters most. The action-packed journey of Hitman Agent Jun will dive into the story of a legendary secret agent turned comic book artist who confronts his past and embarks on a mission of redemption. Golden Job takes the viewers through an epic heist that unfolds as a group of former mercenaries reunites for one last mission. The releases will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu alongside their original language, which will resonate with audiences across all age groups.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, "At Amazon miniTV, we recognize the growing demand for Asian content and are committed to showcasing the best of what this emerging region has to offer. Action movies have always been a staple of entertainment, and we're thrilled to bring this exciting roster to our viewers through miniTV Imported. With our curated selection of Asian blockbusters, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and in original language as well, we are sure to raise the bar for adrenaline-packed entertainment by offering our audience an immersive cinematic experience like never before."

"This marks an exciting milestone for us as we expand our offerings to cater to the diverse tastes of our audience. With electrifying stunts and compelling storytelling, these movies showcase the best of Asian cinema's action genre. We are thrilled to bring this line-up to our audiences across India for free and set a new standard for entertainment on Amazon miniTV," shared Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head at Amazon miniTV.

The imported action-packed movies will stream in Original, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on 'Amazon miniTV Imported' for free within Amazon's shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs and Play Store.

Trailer Link: