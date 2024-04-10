OTT Releases In April On Amazon MiniTV: Switch On To Melody of Love; List Of International Shows

OTT
Release
In
April:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
is
geared
up
to
foray
into
the
summer
of
2024
with
a
stellar
slate
of
international
releases
this
April.
The
enthralling
lineup
of
shows
will
be
dubbed
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
and
Telugu
alongside
their
original
language
under
"miniTV
imported" and
is
certain
to
captivate
audiences
across
all
age
groups.
The
shows
that
are
set
to
release
on
the
service
span
Korean
and
Turkish
dramas,
featuring
acclaimed
titles
including
Switch
On,
The
Girl
Who
Sees
Smells,
365
Repeat
The
Year,
and
Melody
of
Love.
To
announce
the
intriguing
new
releases,
Amazon
miniTV
released
a
dynamic
poster,
offering
viewers
a
sneak
peek
into
the
compelling
world
of
the
upcoming
releases.
The
slated
releases
span
across
diverse
genres
and
are
certain
to
appeal
to
audiences
of
varied
preferences.
From
the
high-octane
thriller
Switch
On
which
attempts
to
solve
a
murder
mystery
through
time
travel
to
A
Girl
Who
Sees
Smells,
an
exhilarating
suspense
drama
centered
around
a
woman's
special
ability
to
"see"
smells
as
visible
colors
and
shapes,
the
shows
will
keep
fans
at
the
edge
of
their
seats
as
the
stories
unfold
upon
them.
365:
Repeat
The
Year
presents
a
captivating
story
where
ten
individuals
are
granted
the
opportunity
to
rewind
time
by
one
year.
However,
as
they
alter
their
destinies,
unforeseen
mysteries
unfold,
complicating
their
journey
with
unexpected
twists
and
turns.
Melody
of
Love
is
a
light-hearted
romantic
comedy
that
follows
the
life
of
a
young
adult
Yaz,
who
came
to
Istanbul
for
her
university
and
doesn't
want
to
go
back
to
her
home
city
after
graduation.
To
accomplish
this,
she
lies
to
her
mother
Emine,
and
builds
a
new
life
in
Istanbul,
dealing
with
the
ups
and
downs
of
living
in
a
new
city
alongside
confusion
centered
around
her
love
life.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
shared,
"We
are
delighted
to
enhance
the
category
of
'miniTV
imported' by
adding
internationally
acclaimed
titles
that
viewers
can
enjoy
watching,
for
free.
The
series
that
will
be
released
on
the
service
have
distinct
storylines
and
having
them
dubbed
in
Indian
languages
will
further
enhance
the
viewing
experiences
of
audiences.
We
will
continue
to
strive
to
present
an
unparalleled
roster
of
shows
for
fans
to
tune
in
to
as
they
acquaint
themselves
with
cross-cultural
cinema."
The
international
shows
will
stream
in
Original,
Hindi,
Telugu,
and
Tamil,
exclusively
on
'Amazon
miniTV
Imported'
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Prime
Video,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs,
or
download
the
app
from
Play
Store.