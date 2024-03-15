OTT Releases In March On Amazon MiniTV: From Breaking Dawn To Love Puzzle, Check LIST Here

OTT
Releases
In
March:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
is
all
set
to
stream
a
delightful
feast
of
entertainment.
March
is
all
set
to
bring
an
exciting
lineup
of
international
shows
dubbed
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu
under
"miniTV
imported" for
all
the
drama
lovers.
Kick-starting
the
binge
fest,
the
streaming
service
dropped
the
eye-catching
poster,
offering
a
glimpse
into
the
world
of
the
globally
acclaimed
shows
with
captivating
narratives,
charismatic
chemistry,
and
an
international
aesthetic
setting.
LIST
OF
AMAZON
MINITV
OTT
RELEASES
IN
MARCH
From
romance
and
drama
to
action
and
fantasy,
Amazon
miniTV
is
all
set
to
serve
a
diverse
entertainment
lineup
with
shows
ranging
across
Korean,
Mandarin,
and
Turkish
languages
including
Dreams
and
Realities,
Love
Puzzle,
Marriage
Contract,
and
Breaking
Dawn,
all
dubbed
in
Hindi,
Telugu
and
Tamil
and
Original.
From
slice-of-life
dramas
to
romantic
comedies,
heart-wrenching
love
stories,
and
adrenaline-pumping
crime
action
cop
dramas,
there's
something
for
everyone
to
watch.
From
the
inspiring
story
of
four
young
women
chasing
their
ambitions
in
Dreams
and
Realities;
to
the
story
of
a
young
woman's
marriage
plans
being
upended
when
she's
deceived
by
her
fiancé,
leading
to
an
encounter
with
a
misunderstood
genius
in
Love
Puzzle.
The
intriguing
narrative
of
Marriage
Contract
will
take
viewers
through
the
love
story
of
two
people
tied
together
as
they
deal
with
the
inevitability
of
death,
bold
honor,
and
sacrificial
love.
Breaking
Dawn
is
an
action-packed
drama
that
follows
a
team
of
cops
as
they
crack
serial
cases,
fight
the
crusade
against
drugs,
and
bring
down
an
international
crime
syndicate.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
shared,
"Our
diverse
international
content
library
dubbed
in
Indian
languages
is
aimed
at
providing
entertainment
to
viewers
across
the
country.
From
the
energy
of
K-dramas
to
the
heartfelt
narratives
of
Turkish
and
Mandarin
dramas,
the
international
content
slate
is
capturing
the
hearts
and
minds
of
through
its
universal
appeal
and
we
couldn't
be
happier
in
playing
a
role
for
the
viewers
in
India
for
free."
The
international
shows
will
stream
in
Original,
Hindi,
Telugu,
and
Tamil,
exclusively
on
'Amazon
miniTV
Imported' for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app
and
Fire
TV
and
Play
Store.