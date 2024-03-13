Panchayat 3 Release Date, Cast, Delay Reason: Here's All You Need To Know About Jitendra Kumar’s Show

Panchayat
3
Release
Date
Update:
After
the
immense
success
of
its
first
two
seasons,
the
creators
of
the
highly
praised
web
series
Panchayat
are
preparing
to
enthrall
audiences
once
again
with
its
third
installment.
Produced
by
The
Viral
Fever
(TVF)
for
Amazon
Prime
Video,
Panchayat
Season
3
features
Jitendra
Kumar,
Raghubir
Yadav,
and
Neena
Gupta
in
key
roles.
PANCHAYAT
3
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLOT,
AND
STAR
CAST
For
those
unaware
about
the
series,
Panchayat
chronicles
the
journey
of
an
engineering
graduate
who,
faced
with
limited
job
opportunities,
chooses
to
become
a
Panchayat
secretary
in
the
fictional
rural
village
of
Phulera
in
Uttar
Pradesh.
The
first
season
premiered
on
Prime
Video
in
April
2020
amidst
the
COVID-19
lockdown,
receiving
acclaim
from
audiences.
Following
the
release
of
Panchayat
2,
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
updates
on
its
third
season.
Initially,
there
were
reports
suggesting
that
Panchayat
3
would
premiere
over
the
Republic
Day
weekend
and
then
in
March.
However,
the
series
hasn't
premiered
yet,
disappointing
fans.
Amid
all
this,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
the
releae
of
the
third
season
of
Panchayat
has
been
postponed
to
December
this
year.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers.