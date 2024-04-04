Queen Of Tears Episode 9 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Queen Of Hearts Episode 9 Release Update: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in the lead roles, the K-drama Queen of Hearts premiered on Netflix last month and has been getting an amazing response from the OTT fans. The creators have already released eight episodes so far, and now viewers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the ninth episode of the romantic drama.

Wondering when and where will Queen Of Hearts Episode 9 release? Well, we've fetched all the information for you. If you are not interested in watching K-dramas but are not familiar with the plot, cast, and characters, let us tell you the plot and other important details about the show below.

QUEEN OF HEARTS CAST AND STORYLINE

Queen of Tears narrates the romantic journey of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Despite their stark differences, love blossoms between them, leading to marriage. However, as time passes, their affection for each other starts fading away. But, a pivotal event rekindles their love, offering newfound hope for their relationship.

In the show, Kim Soo-Hyun portrays Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won takes on the role of Hong Hae-in. Other notable actors include Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

Mirzapur 3 Release Date: Rasika Duggal's MAJOR Hint About Mirzapur 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

QUEEN OF HEARTS EPISODE 9 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

The ninth episode of Queen of Hearts is set to premiere after two days, on April 6, exclusively on Netflix. Centered around a married couple striving to sustain their bond, the series' first episode premiered on March 9, 2024.

Viewers can watch new episodes streaming on Saturdays and Sundays at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Season one comprises a total of 16 episodes.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Ott Release Date And Platform: When & Where To Watch After Theatrical Release?

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM QUEEN OF HEARTS EPISODE 9?

Queen of Hearts Episode 9 is expected to kick off with a gathering of Hae-in and Hyun-woo's families sharing a meal together. During the dinner, Hyun-woo's father makes a casual remark about their eating customs, triggering unexpected reactions and unveiling cultural disparities.

The preview leaves viewers wondering about the interactions between the two families, heightening anticipation for the upcoming episode.

Are you excited to watch the new episodes of Queen of Hearts? Tell us in the comments section below.