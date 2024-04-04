Queen Of Tears Episode 9 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Queen
Of
Hearts
Episode
9
Release
Update:
Starring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
the
lead
roles,
the
K-drama
Queen
of
Hearts
premiered
on
Netflix
last
month
and
has
been
getting
an
amazing
response
from
the
OTT
fans.
The
creators
have
already
released
eight
episodes
so
far,
and
now
viewers
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
premiere
of
the
ninth
episode
of
the
romantic
drama.
Wondering
when
and
where
will
Queen
Of
Hearts
Episode
9
release?
Well,
we've
fetched
all
the
information
for
you.
If
you
are
not
interested
in
watching
K-dramas
but
are
not
familiar
with
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
let
us
tell
you
the
plot
and
other
important
details
about
the
show
below.
QUEEN
OF
HEARTS
CAST
AND
STORYLINE
Queen
of
Tears
narrates
the
romantic
journey
of
Baek
Hyun
Woo
and
Hong
Hae-in.
Despite
their
stark
differences,
love
blossoms
between
them,
leading
to
marriage.
However,
as
time
passes,
their
affection
for
each
other
starts
fading
away.
But,
a
pivotal
event
rekindles
their
love,
offering
newfound
hope
for
their
relationship.
In
the
show,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
portrays
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
takes
on
the
role
of
Hong
Hae-in.
Other
notable
actors
include
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
QUEEN
OF
HEARTS
EPISODE
9
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
The
ninth
episode
of
Queen
of
Hearts
is
set
to
premiere
after
two
days,
on
April
6,
exclusively
on
Netflix.
Centered
around
a
married
couple
striving
to
sustain
their
bond,
the
series'
first
episode
premiered
on
March
9,
2024.
Viewers
can
watch
new
episodes
streaming
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays
at
21:10
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
5:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Season
one
comprises
a
total
of
16
episodes.
Queen
of
Hearts
Episode
9
is
expected
to
kick
off
with
a
gathering
of
Hae-in
and
Hyun-woo's
families
sharing
a
meal
together.
During
the
dinner,
Hyun-woo's
father
makes
a
casual
remark
about
their
eating
customs,
triggering
unexpected
reactions
and
unveiling
cultural
disparities.
The
preview
leaves
viewers
wondering
about
the
interactions
between
the
two
families,
heightening
anticipation
for
the
upcoming
episode.
