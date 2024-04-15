Quizzer Of The Year OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Siddhartha Basu's Show On SonyLIV

Get ready for an electrifying quiz event! Sony LIV introduces Quizzer Of The Year (QOTY), a nationwide quiz challenge poised to captivate quiz buffs across India. As the competition enters its final stages, the excitement reaches new heights with the promise of intense battles and intellectual showdowns. Under the guidance of India's renowned quizmaster, Siddhartha Basu, and conceptualized by Anita Kaul Basu with the Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok) team, this event is set to redefine quiz competitions.

QOTY aims to revolutionize the traditional learning experience by blending entertainment with education. Recognizing that students today seek knowledge beyond their textbooks, QOTY offers a unique platform for students in class IX to XII. They can measure their skills and knowledge against their peers nationwide, providing a fresh perspective on learning.

The competition is structured in three phases, starting with daily quizzes that have already seen participation from over 2000 schools in more than 300 cities. From this extensive pool, 64 teams have advanced to represent their respective zones. The top teams from these zones will battle it out for the prestigious National Championship title of 'Quizzer Of The Year' and a chance to win an educational scholarship worth Rs. 1 crore. Second and third place teams will also receive scholarships of Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 20 lakhs, respectively.

Beginning 15 April, QOTY will stream exclusively on Sony LIV, featuring episodes from the Zonal rounds led by quizmasters Joy Bhattacharjya and Col Vembu Shankar. The winners from these rounds will progress to the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals, all overseen by Siddhartha Basu, to crown the ultimate Quizzer Of The Year.

Siddhartha Basu shared his excitement about the project, "Our team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok) has been committed to engaging with top high school quizzers across India over the past year. We designed QOTY to be inclusive, allowing participants to play, test, and enhance their knowledge through quizzing. It's thrilling to venture into the OTT space with Sony LIV, aiming to reach students across all barriers and foster a culture of knowledge and learning."

Don't miss out on Quizzer Of The Year, starting 15 April, airing Monday to Sunday at 11 am, only on Sony LIV!