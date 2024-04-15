Quizzer Of The Year OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Siddhartha Basu's Show On SonyLIV

Get
ready
for
an
electrifying
quiz
event!
Sony
LIV
introduces
Quizzer
Of
The
Year
(QOTY),
a
nationwide
quiz
challenge
poised
to
captivate
quiz
buffs
across
India.
As
the
competition
enters
its
final
stages,
the
excitement
reaches
new
heights
with
the
promise
of
intense
battles
and
intellectual
showdowns.
Under
the
guidance
of
India's
renowned
quizmaster,
Siddhartha
Basu,
and
conceptualized
by
Anita
Kaul
Basu
with
the
Tree
of
Knowledge
Digital
(Digitok)
team,
this
event
is
set
to
redefine
quiz
competitions.
QOTY
aims
to
revolutionize
the
traditional
learning
experience
by
blending
entertainment
with
education.
Recognizing
that
students
today
seek
knowledge
beyond
their
textbooks,
QOTY
offers
a
unique
platform
for
students
in
class
IX
to
XII.
They
can
measure
their
skills
and
knowledge
against
their
peers
nationwide,
providing
a
fresh
perspective
on
learning.
The
competition
is
structured
in
three
phases,
starting
with
daily
quizzes
that
have
already
seen
participation
from
over
2000
schools
in
more
than
300
cities.
From
this
extensive
pool,
64
teams
have
advanced
to
represent
their
respective
zones.
The
top
teams
from
these
zones
will
battle
it
out
for
the
prestigious
National
Championship
title
of
'Quizzer
Of
The
Year'
and
a
chance
to
win
an
educational
scholarship
worth
Rs.
1
crore.
Second
and
third
place
teams
will
also
receive
scholarships
of
Rs.
50
lakhs
and
Rs.
20
lakhs,
respectively.
Beginning
15
April,
QOTY
will
stream
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV,
featuring
episodes
from
the
Zonal
rounds
led
by
quizmasters
Joy
Bhattacharjya
and
Col
Vembu
Shankar.
The
winners
from
these
rounds
will
progress
to
the
quarterfinals,
semi-finals,
and
finals,
all
overseen
by
Siddhartha
Basu,
to
crown
the
ultimate
Quizzer
Of
The
Year.
Siddhartha
Basu
shared
his
excitement
about
the
project,
"Our
team
at
Tree
of
Knowledge
Digital
(Digitok)
has
been
committed
to
engaging
with
top
high
school
quizzers
across
India
over
the
past
year.
We
designed
QOTY
to
be
inclusive,
allowing
participants
to
play,
test,
and
enhance
their
knowledge
through
quizzing.
It's
thrilling
to
venture
into
the
OTT
space
with
Sony
LIV,
aiming
to
reach
students
across
all
barriers
and
foster
a
culture
of
knowledge
and
learning."
Don't
miss
out
on
Quizzer
Of
The
Year,
starting
15
April,
airing
Monday
to
Sunday
at
11
am,
only
on
Sony
LIV!