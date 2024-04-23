Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Most Cherished Projects: They Felt More Like Filming Than Just Working

Every
actor
dreams
of
a
career
filled
with
diverse
projects,
collaborating
with
various
actors,
directors,
and
crews
across
different
genres.
While
the
opportunity
to
work
on
a
multitude
of
projects
is
a
blessing,
there
are
always
those
few
that
hold
a
special
place
in
an
actor's
heart.
Recently,
Radhika
Madan
shared
insights
into
her
most
cherished
projects
to
date.
She
said,
"My
debut
film,
'Pataakha,'
and
my
project
last
year
on
Disney+,
'Saas
Bahu
Aur
Flamingo,'
are
very
dear
to
me.
They
felt
more
like
filming
than
just
working.
With
immense
love
for
both
projects,
I
can
say
they
hold
a
special
place
in
my
heart.
For
my
debut,
I'll
forever
be
grateful
to
Vishal
Bhardwaj
Sir
for
trusting
me
and
giving
me
the
opportunity
to
prove
myself.
These
two
projects
are
truly
close
to
me."
The
actress
was
recently
present
at
an
event
in
Mumbai,
where
she
launched
Dish
TV
Smart+
Services.
Opening
up
about
the
same,
Radhika
said,
"It's
a
one-stop
destination
for
all
kinds
of
entertainment,
and
it's
truly
revolutionary,
especially
for
someone
like
me
who
loves
watching
diverse
content
across
different
platforms.
It
has
made
my
life
incredibly
easy.
Even
managing
subscriptions
can
be
a
hassle-keeping
track
of
which
platforms
I've
paid
for
each
month.
But
with
Dish
TV
Smart+,
I
only
need
to
subscribe
once,
and
I'm
sorted
for
all
platforms.
The
convenience
is
just
incredible.
Moreover,
it
offers
great
reach
for
artists,
allowing
us
to
cater
to
different
audiences.
That's
why
I
believe
it's
revolutionary,
and
I'm
truly
grateful
to
be
a
part
of
it."
In
her
recent
projects,
the
actress
appeared
in
"Saas,
Bahu
Aur
Flamingo" and
"Sajini
Shinde
Ka
Viral
Video."
She
is
set
to
star
in
upcoming
projects
like
"Sanaa"
and
"Sarfira,"
with
further
details
yet
to
be
revealed.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 13:55 [IST]