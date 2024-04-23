Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Most Cherished Projects: They Felt More Like Filming Than Just Working

Every actor dreams of a career filled with diverse projects, collaborating with various actors, directors, and crews across different genres. While the opportunity to work on a multitude of projects is a blessing, there are always those few that hold a special place in an actor's heart. Recently, Radhika Madan shared insights into her most cherished projects to date.

She said, "My debut film, 'Pataakha,' and my project last year on Disney+, 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo,' are very dear to me. They felt more like filming than just working. With immense love for both projects, I can say they hold a special place in my heart. For my debut, I'll forever be grateful to Vishal Bhardwaj Sir for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself. These two projects are truly close to me."

The actress was recently present at an event in Mumbai, where she launched Dish TV Smart+ Services. Opening up about the same, Radhika said, "It's a one-stop destination for all kinds of entertainment, and it's truly revolutionary, especially for someone like me who loves watching diverse content across different platforms. It has made my life incredibly easy. Even managing subscriptions can be a hassle-keeping track of which platforms I've paid for each month. But with Dish TV Smart+, I only need to subscribe once, and I'm sorted for all platforms. The convenience is just incredible. Moreover, it offers great reach for artists, allowing us to cater to different audiences. That's why I believe it's revolutionary, and I'm truly grateful to be a part of it."

In her recent projects, the actress appeared in "Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo" and "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video." She is set to star in upcoming projects like "Sanaa" and "Sarfira," with further details yet to be revealed.