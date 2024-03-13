Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani: How Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi Set Positive Example On Set

In the fast-paced world of showbiz, where fame can sometimes inflate egos, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget are setting a new standard. Currently seen in Sony LIV's exciting courtroom drama, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, not only delivering on-screen magic but also bringing a genuine and refreshing vibe behind the scenes.

Actor Sanjay Nath, who plays Jennifer's on-screen father and Karan's mentor in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, shared his experience working with these seasoned stars. He said, "Working with Jennifer and Karan has shown me that authenticity is key. In an industry where some people pretend, they are genuinely warm and down-to-earth. They don't act demanding or show attitude. Instead, they approach each day with laughter and friendship. Their kindness spreads to the whole team, creating an environment where everyone can be themselves. I'm happy to work with such lovely people."

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani unfolds a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the lives of young law professionals - Anushka Raisinghani, Virat Choudhary, and Ankita Pandey with different ideologies and approaches to their jobs.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani streaming on Sony LIV every Monday to Wednesday at 8 PM.