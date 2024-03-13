Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani: How Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi Set Positive Example On Set

In
the
fast-paced
world
of
showbiz,
where
fame
can
sometimes
inflate
egos,
Karan
Wahi
and
Jennifer
Winget
are
setting
a
new
standard.
Currently
seen
in
Sony
LIV's
exciting
courtroom
drama,
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani,
not
only
delivering
on-screen
magic
but
also
bringing
a
genuine
and
refreshing
vibe
behind
the
scenes.
Actor
Sanjay
Nath,
who
plays
Jennifer's
on-screen
father
and
Karan's
mentor
in
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani,
shared
his
experience
working
with
these
seasoned
stars.
He
said,
"Working
with
Jennifer
and
Karan
has
shown
me
that
authenticity
is
key.
In
an
industry
where
some
people
pretend,
they
are
genuinely
warm
and
down-to-earth.
They
don't
act
demanding
or
show
attitude.
Instead,
they
approach
each
day
with
laughter
and
friendship.
Their
kindness
spreads
to
the
whole
team,
creating
an
environment
where
everyone
can
be
themselves.
I'm
happy
to
work
with
such
lovely
people."
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
unfolds
a
compelling
courtroom
drama,
intricately
weaving
the
lives
of
young
law
professionals
-
Anushka
Raisinghani,
Virat
Choudhary,
and
Ankita
Pandey
with
different
ideologies
and
approaches
to
their
jobs.
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
streaming
on
Sony
LIV
every
Monday
to
Wednesday
at
8
PM.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 14:12 [IST]