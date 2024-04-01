Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani New Entry: After Sid Makkar, THIS Actor Confirms Joining Jennifer Winget’s Show

Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani
New
Entry:
After
a
15-year
gap
since
Dill
Mill
Gayye,
television
heartthrobs
Jennifer
Winget
and
Karan
Wahi
reunited
to
captivate
fans
with
their
latest
project,
a
web
series
titled
Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani.
Also
featuring
Reem
Shaikh,
the
show
premiered
on
SonyLIV
in
February
this
year
amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
As
expected,
the
courtroom
drama
has
been
fetching
a
favourable
response
from
viewers
with
everyone
loving
the
storyline
along
with
Jennifer
Winget
and
Karan
Wahi's
onscreen
chemistry.
To
make
Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
the
loyal
fanbase,
the
makers
regularly
introduces
twist
and
turns
in
the
storyline.
ANOTHER
NEW
ENTRY
IN
RAISINGHANI
VS
RAISINGHANI
Last
month,
Sid
Makkar
entered
the
the
popular
show,
directed
by
Aniruddha
Rajderkar,
as
Akshat.
Now,
the
creative
team
is
set
to
introduce
another
new
character
in
Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani
and
have
roped
in
a
talented
actor
to
essay
the
pivotal
part.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Vighnaharta
Ganesha
fame
Kuldeep
Singh.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
a
Pinkvilla
report,
he
is
set
to
portray
a
police
officer
in
the
series,
who
will
assist
Virat
(Karan
Wahi)
in
probing
a
case.
Confirming
his
entry
in
Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani,
Kuldeep
Singh
told
the
portal,
"This
is
the
first
time
I'm
playing
a
cop
in
a
show
and
I'm
excited
to
wear
the
police
uniform.
I
started
the
shoot
yesterday
and
had
my
first
scene
with
Karan
Wahi.
I
will
be
playing
the
character
of
ACP
Yogi
who'll
further
investigate
the
case
of
Rajdeep's
accident."
CURRENT
TRACK
OF
RAISINGHANI
VS
RAISINGHANI
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
web
series
delves
into
courtroom
drama,
intricate
relationships,
revenge
schemes,
and
much
more.
In
the
episodes
that
aired
last
week,
Virat
and
Anushka
engaged
in
a
significant
confrontation
when
Virat
attempted
to
reconcile
with
her.
Anushka,
unable
to
contain
her
emotions,
divulged
the
reason
for
her
departure
from
his
life
years
ago.
She
expressed
her
frustration,
labeling
Virat
as
immature,
citing
it
as
the
cause
of
her
parting
ways
with
him,
and
even
referenced
his
mother
leaving
him
for
the
same
reason.
Virat
was
visibly
disheartened
by
Anushka's
outburst
and
pledged
to
uphold
a
strictly
professional
relationship
moving
forward.