Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani New Entry: After Sid Makkar, THIS Actor Confirms Joining Jennifer Winget’s Show

Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani New Entry: After a 15-year gap since Dill Mill Gayye, television heartthrobs Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi reunited to captivate fans with their latest project, a web series titled Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. Also featuring Reem Shaikh, the show premiered on SonyLIV in February this year amid a huge buzz and expectations.

As expected, the courtroom drama has been fetching a favourable response from viewers with everyone loving the storyline along with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's onscreen chemistry. To make Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani more interesting and entertaining for the loyal fanbase, the makers regularly introduces twist and turns in the storyline.

ANOTHER NEW ENTRY IN RAISINGHANI VS RAISINGHANI

Last month, Sid Makkar entered the the popular show, directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar, as Akshat. Now, the creative team is set to introduce another new character in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani and have roped in a talented actor to essay the pivotal part.

Well, we're talking about Vighnaharta Ganesha fame Kuldeep Singh. Yes, you read that right! According to a Pinkvilla report, he is set to portray a police officer in the series, who will assist Virat (Karan Wahi) in probing a case.

Confirming his entry in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, Kuldeep Singh told the portal, "This is the first time I'm playing a cop in a show and I'm excited to wear the police uniform. I started the shoot yesterday and had my first scene with Karan Wahi. I will be playing the character of ACP Yogi who'll further investigate the case of Rajdeep's accident."

CURRENT TRACK OF RAISINGHANI VS RAISINGHANI

For those who are unaware, the web series delves into courtroom drama, intricate relationships, revenge schemes, and much more.

In the episodes that aired last week, Virat and Anushka engaged in a significant confrontation when Virat attempted to reconcile with her. Anushka, unable to contain her emotions, divulged the reason for her departure from his life years ago.

She expressed her frustration, labeling Virat as immature, citing it as the cause of her parting ways with him, and even referenced his mother leaving him for the same reason. Virat was visibly disheartened by Anushka's outburst and pledged to uphold a strictly professional relationship moving forward.