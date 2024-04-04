Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Reem Shaikh Reveals Deepak Parashar's Special Role Behind The Screens
Deepak Parashar, affectionately known as Naanu, played a crucial role on and off the 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' set, bringing the cast and crew together with his homemade meals and generous spirit. His presence fostered a sense of family, leaving a lasting impact on everyone involved.
The
bond
formed
over
shared
meals
in
the
conference
room
on
set
is
a
testament
to
the
sense
of
family
and
camaraderie
that
developed
among
the
cast
and
crew.
Reem
Shaikh,
reflecting
on
these
moments,
said,
"Deepak
ji
was
truly
like
family
to
us,
whether
the
cameras
were
rolling
or
not.
He
had
this
wonderful
balance
of
being
caring
and
also
young
at
heart,
always
exploring
new
things
and
even
active
on
social
media.
One
thing
we
all
fondly
remember
are
the
big
lunch
boxes
he'd
bring
filled
with
homemade
delights
–
they
were
a
highlight!
Gathering
around
in
the
Raisinghani
Legal's
conference
room
became
a
cherished
ritual.
I
really
miss
his
cheerful
presence
on
set,
Nanu,
we
miss
you!"
Eklavya
Sood
shared
his
feelings,
expressing
how
much
he
missed
Deepak
Ji's
lunch
boxes.
"Being
away
from
my
family,
those
meals
brought
me
so
much
comfort.
There
was
this
one
day
when
I
was
feeling
homesick
and
under
the
weather,
and
Deepak
ji
was
shooting.
He
had
brought
along
a
dabba
filled
with
homemade
Chole
Chawal
–
it
felt
like
a
warm
hug
to
my
soul.
As
a
newcomer,
I
learned
that
when
you
work
on
a
long-format
show,
the
entire
cast
and
crew
becomes
your
family
as
you
spend
most
of
your
time
together.
Even
though
Deepak
ji
wasn't
with
us
for
long,
he
became
very
close
to
all
of
us."
It's
clear
that
Deepak
Parashar's
presence
on
the
set
of
"Raisinghani
Vs
Raisinghani"
was
impactful
in
more
ways
than
one.
His
kindness,
generosity,
and
the
sense
of
family
he
fostered
will
be
missed
by
all
who
had
the
pleasure
of
knowing
him.
