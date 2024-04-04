Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Reem Shaikh Reveals Deepak Parashar's Special Role Behind The Screens

Lights, camera, action – and the unexpected joy of homemade meals. This was the essence behind the scenes of "Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani," where Deepak Parashar, lovingly known as Naanu, played a pivotal role both in front of the camera and behind it. His contribution went beyond his acting; he brought the cast and crew together with his generous spirit and delicious food, making the shoot a memorable experience for everyone involved.

The bond formed over shared meals in the conference room on set is a testament to the sense of family and camaraderie that developed among the cast and crew. Reem Shaikh, reflecting on these moments, said, "Deepak ji was truly like family to us, whether the cameras were rolling or not. He had this wonderful balance of being caring and also young at heart, always exploring new things and even active on social media. One thing we all fondly remember are the big lunch boxes he'd bring filled with homemade delights – they were a highlight! Gathering around in the Raisinghani Legal's conference room became a cherished ritual. I really miss his cheerful presence on set, Nanu, we miss you!"

Eklavya Sood shared his feelings, expressing how much he missed Deepak Ji's lunch boxes. "Being away from my family, those meals brought me so much comfort. There was this one day when I was feeling homesick and under the weather, and Deepak ji was shooting. He had brought along a dabba filled with homemade Chole Chawal – it felt like a warm hug to my soul. As a newcomer, I learned that when you work on a long-format show, the entire cast and crew becomes your family as you spend most of your time together. Even though Deepak ji wasn't with us for long, he became very close to all of us."

It's clear that Deepak Parashar's presence on the set of "Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani" was impactful in more ways than one. His kindness, generosity, and the sense of family he fostered will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.