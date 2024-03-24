Raisinghani vs Raisinghani's Karan Wahi & Eklavya Sood Reveal How They Will Celebrate Holi Away From Home

Karan
Wahi
and
Eklavya
Sood,
recognized
for
portraying
lawyers
Virat
Chowdhary
and
Harsh
Nokewal
in
Sony
LIV's
"Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani," recently
discussed
their
plans
for
this
year's
Holi.
Reflecting
on
their
views
about
the
festival,
Karan
and
Eklavya
fondly
recalled
their
cherished
Holi
memories
from
childhood.
Despite
living
away
from
family,
Holi
remains
an
intimate
affair
for
both
actors,
celebrating
with
their
closest
friends.
Regarding
his
plans
for
Holi
this
year,
Karan
shared,
"It
will
be
a
simple
and
quiet
celebration
for
me
with
a
few
of
my
friends
coming
over.
We
usually
celebrate
Holi
with
a
tikka,
a
little
color,
and
some
games.
Of
course,
we
relish
a
homely
lunch
and
then
relax." Talking
about
the
same,
Eklavya,
added,
"I
will
be
celebrating
this
Holi
with
my
dearest
group
of
friends
who
are
like
my
little
family.
They
are
my
home
away
from
home.
For
me,
Holi
is
not
just
a
mere
festival;
it's
a
vibrant
tapestry
of
love,
joy,
and
colors
that
I
would
love
to
incorporate
into
my
being
as
well.
I
strongly
believe
that
every
occasion
allows
us
to
embrace
joy,
and
I
intend
to
do
so
this
year
too."
Over
the
years,
Holi
celebrations
have
transformed
into
either
loud
Holi
parties
or
quiet
indoor
celebrations.
Talking
about
how
Holi
has
changed
for
him,
Eklavya
said,
"With
different
experiences,
my
perspective
on
festivals
has
evolved.
I
have
developed
a
deeper
appreciation
for
the
cultural
significance
of
these
celebrations,
which
eventually
leads
us
to
an
internal
realization
of
their
importance." Adding
further,
Karan
said,
"Back
home
in
Delhi,
I
would
play
some
hardcore
Dilliwali
Holi
and
go
all
out
in
my
celebrations.
In
the
initial
years
of
shifting
to
Mumbai,
I
did
continue
celebrating
like
this,
but
eventually,
I
wanted
to
celebrate
with
the
people
who
mattered
to
me.
So
now,
Holi
is
a
cozy
get-together
with
good
food,
music,
a
little
color,
and
lots
of
wholesome
conversations."
Taking
us
closer
to
his
childhood
Holi
memories,
Karan
said,
"Back
in
the
day,
my
entire
family
would
gather
at
my
place
to
celebrate
Holi.
My
cousins
and
I
had
the
best
times
of
our
lives
devouring
all
our
favorite
foods,
including
samosas,
kachoris,
jalebis,
and
mithai.
I
made
sure
I
looked
the
messiest
after
playing
because
the
more
colorful
you
look,
the
more
it
proves
you
had
the
most
fun."
Eklavya
reminisced,
"I
studied
in
an
all-boys
boarding
school
in
Shimla,
and
we
always
found
ourselves
short
on
water,
so
we
put
our
heads
together
and
ingeniously
came
up
with
a
thrilling
game.
We
would
split
ourselves
into
teams
across
different
houses
and
classes,
transforming
the
school
grounds
into
a
colorful
battleground.
This
experience
was
carefree,
exhilarating,
and
hence
undoubtedly
one
of
my
most
memorable
Holi
celebrations."
As
you
celebrate
Holi
at
home
watch
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
Streaming
Monday
to
Wednesday
at
8:00
PM
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV.