Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond OTT Release: Director Santosh Singh Reveals Climax Was Shot In Serbian Parliament

The action-packed series, Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, is creating waves of anticipation ahead of its release. Directed by Santosh Singh and featuring a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, this series is set to premiere on April 25th, exclusively on Jio Cinemas. Produced by Sphire Origins, the series is expected to be a thrilling cinematic journey for audiences.

Directing an action series of such magnitude comes with its own set of challenges and triumphs, as shared by Director Santosh Singh. He reveals the complexities involved in capturing the series’ breathtaking action sequences. Remarkably, a significant portion of the series was filmed in Serbia over 20-25 days, embracing the diversity and hospitality of the location.

One of the highlights of the filming process was the utilization of real military assets. "We shot extensively on the military bases, on the air bases, we even shot in the state prison, and our climax was filmed in the Serbian parliament," Singh recalls. The choice of Serbia, especially the parliament, added an authentic backdrop for a crucial international council scene featuring India and Pakistan.

Singh also shared the logistical challenges faced, such as coordinating with seven countries surrounding Serbia to ensure the safety of aircraft used during filming. The production team went to great lengths to obtain real jets and tanks for filming, with Serbian military personnel participating as extras dressed in Indian military uniforms. "It was a huge planning that went into shooting with the air force," Singh highlighted, underlining the effort put into making the action sequences as realistic as possible.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Serbian authorities and military for their cooperation, Singh described the experience as both surreal and overwhelming. The support from Serbia not only facilitated the filming process but also enriched the series with authenticity and grandeur.

Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond is more than just an action series; it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the cast and crew. Under the direction of Santosh Singh, the series is poised to offer viewers an adrenaline-fueled experience that spans action, intrigue, and international diplomacy. As the premiere date approaches, audiences are eagerly awaiting to embark on this riveting journey that transcends borders.

For a sneak peek of the action, check out the trailer here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C52nNaFIXXt/