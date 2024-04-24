Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond OTT Release: Director Santosh Singh Reveals Climax Was Shot In Serbian Parliament

The
action-packed
series,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
and
Beyond,
is
creating
waves
of
anticipation
ahead
of
its
release.
Directed
by
Santosh
Singh
and
featuring
a
stellar
cast
including
Jimmy
Shergill,
Lara
Dutta,
Ashutosh
Rana,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
and
Prasanna,
this
series
is
set
to
premiere
on
April
25th,
exclusively
on
Jio
Cinemas.
Produced
by
Sphire
Origins,
the
series
is
expected
to
be
a
thrilling
cinematic
journey
for
audiences.
Directing
an
action
series
of
such
magnitude
comes
with
its
own
set
of
challenges
and
triumphs,
as
shared
by
Director
Santosh
Singh.
He
reveals
the
complexities
involved
in
capturing
the
series’
breathtaking
action
sequences.
Remarkably,
a
significant
portion
of
the
series
was
filmed
in
Serbia
over
20-25
days,
embracing
the
diversity
and
hospitality
of
the
location.
One
of
the
highlights
of
the
filming
process
was
the
utilization
of
real
military
assets.
"We
shot
extensively
on
the
military
bases,
on
the
air
bases,
we
even
shot
in
the
state
prison,
and
our
climax
was
filmed
in
the
Serbian
parliament," Singh
recalls.
The
choice
of
Serbia,
especially
the
parliament,
added
an
authentic
backdrop
for
a
crucial
international
council
scene
featuring
India
and
Pakistan.
Singh
also
shared
the
logistical
challenges
faced,
such
as
coordinating
with
seven
countries
surrounding
Serbia
to
ensure
the
safety
of
aircraft
used
during
filming.
The
production
team
went
to
great
lengths
to
obtain
real
jets
and
tanks
for
filming,
with
Serbian
military
personnel
participating
as
extras
dressed
in
Indian
military
uniforms.
"It
was
a
huge
planning
that
went
into
shooting
with
the
air
force," Singh
highlighted,
underlining
the
effort
put
into
making
the
action
sequences
as
realistic
as
possible.
Expressing
his
gratitude
towards
the
Serbian
authorities
and
military
for
their
cooperation,
Singh
described
the
experience
as
both
surreal
and
overwhelming.
The
support
from
Serbia
not
only
facilitated
the
filming
process
but
also
enriched
the
series
with
authenticity
and
grandeur.
Ranneeti:
Balakot
and
Beyond
is
more
than
just
an
action
series;
it
is
a
testament
to
the
dedication
and
hard
work
of
the
cast
and
crew.
Under
the
direction
of
Santosh
Singh,
the
series
is
poised
to
offer
viewers
an
adrenaline-fueled
experience
that
spans
action,
intrigue,
and
international
diplomacy.
As
the
premiere
date
approaches,
audiences
are
eagerly
awaiting
to
embark
on
this
riveting
journey
that
transcends
borders.
For
a
sneak
peek
of
the
action,
check
out
the
trailer
here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/C52nNaFIXXt/