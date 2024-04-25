Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Full Series LEAKED In HD For Free Download After Its Release; DEETS

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Leaked: In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Shergill's latest political-thriller web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has become a victim of piracy. Within just a few hours of its release today (April 25), the web series fell prey to piracy and was leaked on various websites for free download.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Cast, Plot Deets, Streaming Platform & More

Directed by Santosh Singh, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is an espionage thriller that navigates through the post-Pulwama attacks. The 9-episode series stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyajeet Dubey amonog others. The series released on JioCinema on April 25, 2024.

Inspired from real events, the high-octane fictional-drama revolves around the story of an ex-RAW agent, played by Shergill, who plans a 'ranneeti' to retaliate against Pakistan with the successful Balakot air stike. The web series is set againt the backdrop of the Pulwama attack.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Leaked Online In HD For Free Download

Jimmy-Lara's Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has been receiving mostly positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

However, within hours of its release on JioCinema, the series was leaked online. Accoridng to reports, the espionage-thriller has been leaked in HD for free downloads on multiple illegal websites like Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Vegamovies, Mp4Moviez, Pagalworld and Telegram.

The leak has come as shock to the entire cast and crew of Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Say No To Piracy

It is highly offensive and illegal to engage in piracy. It not only damages the hard work of any porject, whether its a series or film doesn't matter, but also affects the revenues generated from creative pursuits.

Let's refrain from piracy and consume contents without disrespectin indivual property rights.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.