Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Full Series LEAKED In HD For Free Download After Its Release; DEETS

Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
Leaked:
In
a
shocking
turn
of
events,
Jimmy
Shergill's
latest
political-thriller
web
series,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
has
become
a
victim
of
piracy.
Within
just
a
few
hours
of
its
release
today
(April
25),
the
web
series
fell
prey
to
piracy
and
was
leaked
on
various
websites
for
free
download.
Directed
by
Santosh
Singh,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
is
an
espionage
thriller
that
navigates
through
the
post-Pulwama
attacks.
The
9-episode
series
stars
Jimmy
Shergill,
Lara
Dutta,
Elnaaz
Norouzi,
Ashutosh
Rana,
Ashish
Vidyarthi
and
Satyajeet
Dubey
amonog
others.
The
series
released
on
JioCinema
on
April
25,
2024.
Inspired
from
real
events,
the
high-octane
fictional-drama
revolves
around
the
story
of
an
ex-RAW
agent,
played
by
Shergill,
who
plans
a
'ranneeti'
to
retaliate
against
Pakistan
with
the
successful
Balakot
air
stike.
The
web
series
is
set
againt
the
backdrop
of
the
Pulwama
attack.
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
Leaked
Online
In
HD
For
Free
Download
Jimmy-Lara's
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
has
been
receiving
mostly
positive
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
However,
within
hours
of
its
release
on
JioCinema,
the
series
was
leaked
online.
Accoridng
to
reports,
the
espionage-thriller
has
been
leaked
in
HD
for
free
downloads
on
multiple
illegal
websites
like
Filmyzilla,
Filmywap,
Vegamovies,
Mp4Moviez,
Pagalworld
and
Telegram.
It
is
highly
offensive
and
illegal
to
engage
in
piracy.
It
not
only
damages
the
hard
work
of
any
porject,
whether
its
a
series
or
film
doesn't
matter,
but
also
affects
the
revenues
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
Let's
refrain
from
piracy
and
consume
contents
without
disrespectin
indivual
property
rights.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.