Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond EXCLUSIVE! Director Santosh Singh Reveals Jimmy Shergill & Lara Dutta Were Cast

Tell us about your Journey so far, How did you start? The challenges along the way and your learnings working in Bollywood as an outsider

A - I began my journey back in 2006 without any formal education from a film school. However, I had a burning passion for storytelling, and that was my driving force. Initially, breaking into the industry was tough, especially without any connections or experience. I remember spending hours outside the offices of major production houses, observing people coming and going, trying to identify the right individuals to approach for opportunities. Eventually, my persistence paid off and I landed a job as an intern on a Balaji TV show, and that's how it all started.

Once I got my foot in the door, things started to progress. I was extremely hardworking and good at the job that was assigned to me,that earned recommendations from colleagues. This led to opportunities to work as an assistant director on various TV shows such as "Kusum," "Remix," and "India Calling." However, assisting Goldie Behl on "Drona" provided me with exposure to the world of films.

From there, I transitioned into working on several noteworthy Directors like Ayan Mukerjee, Karan Johar and films including "Wake Up Sid," "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," "Brothers," "Gippi," "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," and "Brahmastra." Each project brought its own set of challenges and learning experiences, contributing to my growth as a filmmaker.

Reflecting on these years, I realise that they served as my film school. Through hands-on experience and exposure to diverse projects, I learned invaluable lessons about the art and craft of filmmaking. While I may not have attended a traditional film school, the practical knowledge and skills acquired during these years have been very instrumental in me as a Director today.

What inspired you to delve into the story of Balakot and its aftermath?

A - When my producers at Sphire origins Mr Sunjoy Wadhwa approached me for the show and narrated the idea as a filmmaker, I was drawn to the complexities of this narrative and the opportunity it presented to explore themes such as courage, sacrifice, and the human spirit. I felt a sense of responsibility to shed light on the untold story and perspectives surrounding the Pulwama attacks and the events leading up to the Balakot strikes and aftermath. The aim was to go beyond the surface-level headlines and dive into the deeper understanding of these events which is not known to the people. I was intrigued by the behind the scenes drama that unfolds within the closed doors of intelligence agencies - the meticulous planning, plotting, and execution of operations.

How did you approach the balance between honoring real events and creating compelling entertainment in "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond"?

A - Our approach involved meticulous research to ensure accuracy in depicting the events. The creative team and the team of some amazing writers worked very hard prioritising authenticity by consulting defence experts, studying firsthand accounts, and conducting deep background research. This helped us to stay true to the essence of the real events while presenting them in a visually compelling thrilling and engaging story. We explored the human elements within the story by focusing on emotions ,which helped us create a deeper emotional connection that the audience will feel when they watch the show.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond has a very interesting star cast; were Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta your first choice? How was your experience working with them?

A- I consider myself fortunate to have such an amazing cast for "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond." Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, Satyajeet Dubey, Akansha Singh, and Elnaz Nourozi quite an ensemble me and my creative team were able to put together. They are not only exceptional actors but also individuals with great positive energy and vibe. This dynamic was crucial for the scale of the show we aimed to achieve. Jimmy Shergill was always our first choice for his role, and his portrayal in the show will demonstrate why. When it came to casting Lara Dutta's character, we came across a few names, but it was her who stood out to us. She's an extremely strong personality and that's what we were looking for. We were relentless in our pursuit to have her on board, and she proved to be an absolute delight to work with.

Broken but Beautiful" resonated deeply with audiences. What was your secret ingredient in bringing out such raw emotions on screen?

A - Broken resonated deeply with the audience for two main reasons. Firstly, the emotions portrayed by the characters felt genuine and struck a chord with viewers. The writing, especially the dialogues crafted by Reshu nath, served as a pill for those experiencing pain. Vikrant and Harleen delivered exceptional performances, beautifully conveying these emotions and making viewers empathize with and root for them.

Secondly, because of the beautiful songs in the show that was a game-changer, marking the first time such songs were introduced in the OTT space. These songs became hits, expanding the show's reach to a larger audience.

Going forward, which actor or actress would you like to work with?

A - I'm a fairly new director. I have just started. My slate is clean and I'm eager to fill it with compelling stories and unforgettable characters. My goal is to create narratives and characters that leave a lasting impact on audiences.