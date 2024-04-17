Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Trailer, OTT Release Date: Series To Offer Glimpse Into India's Defence Strategy

India's entertainment landscape is set to be redefined with the launch of JioCinema's latest web-series, "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond". Slated for release on 25th April2024, this fictional war room drama delves deep into the strategies and intricacies of India's largest defence operation. With a cast led by Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, the series promises to offer a fresh perspective on warfare that extends beyond physical battles to include digital and covert political strategies.



Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, "Ranneeti" is inspired by real-life events that have significantly impacted the nation. This high-octane drama is noted for its breathtaking aerial sequences and compelling narrative, capturing every facet of India's most critical defence operation.

Jimmy Shergill expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the unique challenge and satisfaction of portraying a role within India's first war-room centric series. Reflecting on the demanding schedules and the immersive experience, Shergill shared insights into the emotional and strategic depths explored in the series.

Ashutosh Rana discussed the growth and learning experiences derived from his involvement in "Ranneeti", emphasizing the significance of Chanakyaniti in the depiction of war room strategies. For Rana, portraying an adversary was a complex challenge that pushed his acting prowess to new heights.

Ashish Vidyarthi brought attention to the rigorous preparation for his role as the NSA chief, crediting interactions with defence personnel and extensive workshops for adding authenticity to his performance. Vidyarthi praised director Santosh Singh for his meticulous approach to character development.

Lara Dutta, portraying a power-broker, shared her experiences on set, emphasizing the intense emotional and decision-making processes characteristic of war room scenarios. Coming from an air-force background, Dutta found the role to be particularly resonant, expressing anticipation for the audience's reaction to the depicted national pride.

Prasanna, in the role of a Group Captain, expressed honor in portraying a national hero. He highlighted the emotional impact of recreating moments of capture and the inspiration drawn from meeting actual operation members, describing it as a treasured fanboy moment.

"Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond" is not just another web-series; it's a narrative that brings to light the unseen battles fought behind closed doors and screens, offering viewers a blend of patriotism, strategy, and drama. With its unique storyline and stellar performances, the series is all set to captivate audiences and offer a cinematic journey like no other.