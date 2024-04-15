Ravi Dubey's Monologue From Lakhan Leela Bhargavas Is The Biggest Dramatic Monologue Sequence! Deets Inside!

From
being
the
leading
name
in
the
television
sector
to
becoming
a
few
of
the
biggest
stars,
Ravi
Dubey
is
indeed
a
talent
to
watch
out
for
in
Indian
Cinema.
From
his
television
shows
to
the
Blockbuster
web
series
he
is
creating
a
mark
on
the
audiences.
Besides
this
along
with
his
wife
and
the
biggest
name
of
Punjabi
industry,
Sargun
Mehta,
this
power
couple
has
achieved
a
success
phenomenon
in
almost
all
the
entertainment
platforms
ranging
from
music
albums
to
films.
They
recently
created
waves
with
their
music
album,
'Ve
Haaniyaan'
under
their
music
banner
'Dreamiyata
Music',
and
in
no
time
the
song
has
become
a
sensation.
Earlier
this
year
Ravi
Dubey
created
waves
with
his
strong
performance
in
the
series
'Lakhan
Leela
Bhargavas'.
In
the
series,
Ravi
essayed
the
titular
character
of
Lakhan,
a
lawyer
and
his
performance
added
depth
into
the
narrative.
While
the
entire
series
is
famous
among
the
audiences,
Ravi
indeed
scored
big
with
this
show
as
he
gave
a
knockout
performance
in
the
dramatic
monologue
sequence
of
the
show.
The
biggest
highlight
of
the
monologue
is
that
this
is
the
longest
ever
singles
shot
dramatic
monologue
in
the
world
of
cinema.
The
monologue
with
the
duration
of
28
mins
hooked
the
audiences
into
the
narrative
owing
to
the
strong
writing
and
performance
from
Ravi
Dubey.
This
monologue
has
indeed
proven
the
wide
range
of
performance
of
Ravi
Dubey
who
keeps
on
raising
the
bar.
With
this
epic
monologue,
the
actor
has
registered
a
unbreakable
world
record
by
delivering
a
28-minute
long
monologue,
that
too
in
one
take.
Moreover,
recently,
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
released
their
Punjabi
production
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
with
Gippy
Grewal
and
Sargun
in
the
lead.