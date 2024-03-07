English Edition
Ravi Kishen's Maamla Legal Hai Features In Global Top 10 List Of Most Watched Films & Series

By
Maamla Legal Hai In Global Top 10 Most Watched Series List

Netflix, which is one of the most popular platforms for series and films, came with an interesting release this year which has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately. We are talking about Maamla Legal Hai which happens to be a courtroom comedy drama series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna & Kunal Aneja and features Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Tanvi Azmi and Yashpal Sharma.

The series premiered on March 1 and has opened to rave response from the audience. And now, Maamla Legal Hai is making headlines as the series has managed to secure a place in Global Top 10 List Of Most Watched Films & Series. To note, Maamla Legal Hai has already been trending on #1 in India and at #7 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with tweets lauding the courtroom comedy. A Twitter user wrote, "#MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix has got to be the most well written satire in recent times. The direction, cinematography and pacing is top notch. I laughed, I cried, I thought and I'm fully invested in Patparganj. @NetflixIndia better renew this series for another 8 episodes at least".

Another user tweeted, "What a refreshing n beautiful show is #MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix Sharp satire. Great acting all around. Such carved characters. Brilliant! @ravikishann is like a desi Harvey Specter @anantvjoshi is a self confessed Donna. Must watch #Suits @GabrielMacht @sarahgrafferty #nidhibisht". This isn't all. One of the Twitter users even called the series a laughter riot and tweeted, "Just finished watching #MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix. It is a laugh riot with some sterling performances. The standout is @EkThapaTiger who is simply amazing as Advocate Sujata Negi. Watch the series & have a nice chuckle. #NetflixIndia"

Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 14:29 [IST]
