Ravi Kishen's Maamla Legal Hai Features In Global Top 10 List Of Most Watched Films & Series

Netflix, which is one of the most popular platforms for series and films, came with an interesting release this year which has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately. We are talking about Maamla Legal Hai which happens to be a courtroom comedy drama series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna & Kunal Aneja and features Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Tanvi Azmi and Yashpal Sharma.

The series premiered on March 1 and has opened to rave response from the audience. And now, Maamla Legal Hai is making headlines as the series has managed to secure a place in Global Top 10 List Of Most Watched Films & Series. To note, Maamla Legal Hai has already been trending on #1 in India and at #7 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with tweets lauding the courtroom comedy. A Twitter user wrote, "#MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix has got to be the most well written satire in recent times. The direction, cinematography and pacing is top notch. I laughed, I cried, I thought and I'm fully invested in Patparganj. @NetflixIndia better renew this series for another 8 episodes at least".

Another user tweeted, "What a refreshing n beautiful show is #MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix Sharp satire. Great acting all around. Such carved characters. Brilliant! @ravikishann is like a desi Harvey Specter @anantvjoshi is a self confessed Donna. Must watch #Suits @GabrielMacht @sarahgrafferty #nidhibisht". This isn't all. One of the Twitter users even called the series a laughter riot and tweeted, "Just finished watching #MaamlaLegalHaiOnNetflix. It is a laugh riot with some sterling performances. The standout is @EkThapaTiger who is simply amazing as Advocate Sujata Negi. Watch the series & have a nice chuckle. #NetflixIndia"