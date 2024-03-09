Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal's Film Hits 430 Million Streaming Minutes On ZEE5, Breaks Records

Following a phenomenal response from audiences and critics alike on ZEE5, 'Sam Bahadur' has been breaking records in the digital space, by becoming one of the biggest Hindi language weekend openers globally across 170+ countries. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer film has accumulated 430 million streaming minutes to date and has not only gone on to become one of the highest viewed movies on ZEE5 but has also trended No 1 across 2142 Cities and towns. Viewers from across the globe have tuned in to watch the film, highlighting its broad geographical appeal and diverse audience. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the story centers around the life of Sam Manekshaw.

The movie highlights the life of the legendary Chief of Army Staff who later ascended to the position of Field Marshal. Sam Bahadur brilliantly explores the milestones of his illustrious career and instances from his life journey. Vicky Kaushal was applauded for capturing the nuances of Sam Bahadur brilliantly. The film also won a few accolades at the 69th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor, and Best Actor (Critics) (all for Kaushal).

Fans can stream Sam Bahadur, exclusively on ZEE5! Expressing her elation over the film's success and the impact of ZEE5's digital premiere in reaching a wider audience Director Meghna Gulzar said, "The overwhelming response to 'SamBahadur' on ZEE5 is a matter of immense pride and joy for all of us. Through ZEE5, the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has reached over 2000+ towns and cities and is easily accessible for audiences to watch anytime, anywhere. None of this would have been possible without the conviction of my Producer Ronnie Screwvala and the incredible dedication and stellar performance of Vicky Kaushal, and every cast member. They all have breathed life into their characters and made them unforgettable. I am thankful to everyone who continues to shower their love on SamBahadur."

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed, "I couldn't be prouder to have been a part of this monumental project and with the success that comes with it. Bringing the story of Sam Manekshaw to the masses has been an incredible journey, and seeing the overwhelming response from audiences across the country has been truly humbling. The digital premiere has undoubtedly played a significant role in making the film widely accessible. Even months after its premiere, I continue to receive messages from fans expressing their appreciation for the character. It's moments like these that drive me to keep entertaining viewers and to tell relevant and important stories that resonate with audiences."