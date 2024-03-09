Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal's Film Hits 430 Million Streaming Minutes On ZEE5, Breaks Records

Following
a
phenomenal
response
from
audiences
and
critics
alike
on
ZEE5,
'Sam
Bahadur'
has
been
breaking
records
in
the
digital
space,
by
becoming
one
of
the
biggest
Hindi
language
weekend
openers
globally
across
170+
countries.
The
Vicky
Kaushal-starrer
film
has
accumulated
430
million
streaming
minutes
to
date
and
has
not
only
gone
on
to
become
one
of
the
highest
viewed
movies
on
ZEE5
but
has
also
trended
No
1
across
2142
Cities
and
towns.
Viewers
from
across
the
globe
have
tuned
in
to
watch
the
film,
highlighting
its
broad
geographical
appeal
and
diverse
audience.
Produced
by
Ronnie
Screwvala
and
directed
by
Meghna
Gulzar,
the
story
centers
around
the
life
of
Sam
Manekshaw.
The
movie
highlights
the
life
of
the
legendary
Chief
of
Army
Staff
who
later
ascended
to
the
position
of
Field
Marshal.
Sam
Bahadur
brilliantly
explores
the
milestones
of
his
illustrious
career
and
instances
from
his
life
journey.
Vicky
Kaushal
was
applauded
for
capturing
the
nuances
of
Sam
Bahadur
brilliantly.
The
film
also
won
a
few
accolades
at
the
69th
Filmfare
Awards,
including
Best
Film
(Critics),
Best
Actor,
and
Best
Actor
(Critics)
(all
for
Kaushal).
Fans
can
stream
Sam
Bahadur,
exclusively
on
ZEE5!
Expressing
her
elation
over
the
film's
success
and
the
impact
of
ZEE5's
digital
premiere
in
reaching
a
wider
audience
Director
Meghna
Gulzar
said,
"The
overwhelming
response
to
'SamBahadur'
on
ZEE5
is
a
matter
of
immense
pride
and
joy
for
all
of
us.
Through
ZEE5,
the
story
of
Field
Marshal
Sam
Manekshaw
has
reached
over
2000+
towns
and
cities
and
is
easily
accessible
for
audiences
to
watch
anytime,
anywhere.
None
of
this
would
have
been
possible
without
the
conviction
of
my
Producer
Ronnie
Screwvala
and
the
incredible
dedication
and
stellar
performance
of
Vicky
Kaushal,
and
every
cast
member.
They
all
have
breathed
life
into
their
characters
and
made
them
unforgettable.
I
am
thankful
to
everyone
who
continues
to
shower
their
love
on
SamBahadur."
Actor
Vicky
Kaushal
expressed,
"I
couldn't
be
prouder
to
have
been
a
part
of
this
monumental
project
and
with
the
success
that
comes
with
it.
Bringing
the
story
of
Sam
Manekshaw
to
the
masses
has
been
an
incredible
journey,
and
seeing
the
overwhelming
response
from
audiences
across
the
country
has
been
truly
humbling.
The
digital
premiere
has
undoubtedly
played
a
significant
role
in
making
the
film
widely
accessible.
Even
months
after
its
premiere,
I
continue
to
receive
messages
from
fans
expressing
their
appreciation
for
the
character.
It's
moments
like
these
that
drive
me
to
keep
entertaining
viewers
and
to
tell
relevant
and
important
stories
that
resonate
with
audiences."
