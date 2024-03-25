Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Ajay Devgn’s Hit Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Shaitaan
Bollywood
superstar
Ajay
Devgn
has
been
ruling
the
industry
since
decades
thanks
to
his
strong
performance
and
hit
films.
Post-pandemic,
he's
among
the
few
actor
who
have
delivered
hit
remakes.
After
Drishyam
2,
he
was
recently
seen
in
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan
which
is
said
to
be
the
Hindi
remake
of
the
2023
Gujarati
film
Vash.
Produced
by
Devgn
Films,
Jio
Studios
and
Panorama
Studios,
Shaitaan
revolves
around
the
characters
of
Kabir,
Neha
and
Angad
essayed
by
Ajay
Devgn,
South
actress
Jyothika,
and
R
Madhavan
respectively.
Tensions
escalate
as
Angad,
seeking
refuge
in
the
home
of
Kabir
and
Neha,
employs
hypnotism
to
manipulate
their
daughter
Janhvi
(Janki
Bodiwala),
leading
to
turmoil
within
the
family.
SHAITAAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Amid
a
good
buzz
and
expectations,
Shaitaan
finally
was
released
in
the
theatres
earlier
this
month,
on
March
9,
and
opened
to
huge
acclaim
from
both
critics
and
moviegoers.
As
the
film
has
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
box
office
success,
a
section
of
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
OTT
premiere.
Based
on
the
reports
right
after
the
theatrical
release
of
Shaitaan,
such
films
are
supposed
to
debut
on
major
OTT
platforms
approximately
two
months
following
their
theatrical
releases.
This
means,
Shaitaan
might
release
digitally
in
May.
It
is
being
said
that
the
digital
rights
of
the
movie
has
been
brought
by
Netflix.
However,
an
official
announcement
specifying
the
platform
and
the
digital
release
date
for
the
film
is
yet
to
be
confirmed.
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE
As
expected,
Ajay
Devgn-starrer
is
in
no
mood
to
slow
down
and
has
been
performing
well
in
the
third
week
of
its
release.
On
Friday
(March
22),
the
supernatural
horror
film
reportedly
minted
Rs
2.35
crore,
taking
its
15-day
total
to
Rs
116.65
crore
on
the
domestic
front.
It
witnessed
further
jumps
on
Saturday
and
Sunday
and
is
expect
to
maintain
well
on
today
(March
25)
too
due
to
the
Holi
festival.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 10:01 [IST]