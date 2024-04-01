Shark Tank India 3: Canvaloop Leaves All The Sharks Impressed, Strikes An Impressive Deal

A
green
wave
has
hit
the
sets
of
Shark
Tank
India
3
as
it
gears
up
for
its
Ecopreneur
Special.
The
Ecopreneur
Special
is
an
episode
dedicated
to
sustainable
and
environment
friendly
businesses.
With
the
spotlight
on
sustainability,
the
Ecopreneurs
are
ready
to
impress
the
Sharks
and
viewers
alike
with
their
ideas
and
innovations.
Canvaloop,
a
bio-material
science
company,
Founded
by
Shreyans
Kokra
and
Nandini
Sarraf
Kokra
aims
to
reduce
agricultural
waste
by
converting
it
into
sustainable
fiber
and
yarns.
As
compared
to
cotton,
polyester
and
nylon,
Canvaloop
drastically
reduces
water
and
energy
consumption
and
carbon
emissions
with
its
zero
waste
proprietary
technology
used
in
their
production
process.
While
talking
about
his
experience
on
Shark
Tank
India
Shreyansh
said,
"Coming
on
Shark
Tank
India
was
a
bit
overwhelming,
but
meeting
the
sharks
was
truly
a
dream
come
true!
They
made
us
feel
comfortable,
and
we
enjoyed
answering
their
numerous
questions.
It
was
especially
insightful
to
see
how
their
feedback
helped
refine
our
pitch
and
strengthen
our
strategy.
One
memorable
moment
was
when
Namita
started
answering
questions
on
our
behalf,
showcasing
their
deep
engagement
with
our
business.
Overall,
the
experience
was
invaluable
and
incredibly
rewarding."
Currently
converting
200
tons
of
agricultural
waste
into
40
tons
of
textile
grade
fiber
every
month,
Shreyans
and
Nandini
aspire
to
convert
1
lakh
ton
of
the
annual
textile
fiber
consumption
to
agri-waste
fiber
within
the
next
five
years.
They
were
successfully
able
to
intrigue
all
the
Sharks
with
their
purpose
and
vision,
especially
Aman
Gupta
and
Namita
Thapar
who
were
impressed
by
the
order
commitment
they
have
received
for
the
next
financial
year.
Seeking
a
funding
of
1
crore
for
1.33%
equity,
Canvaloop
received
all
the
Sharks.
Eventually,
they
struck
a
deal
of
2
crores
for
4%
equity
with
Radhika
Gupta,
Namita
Thapar,
Aman
Gupta,
Anupam
Mittal
and
Azhar
Iqubal.
To
witness
Canvaloop
weave
its
magic,
tune
in
to
Shark
Tank
India
3,
only
on
YouTube
Sony
LIV!